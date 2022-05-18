Tipping Point viewers all had the same complaints to make during yesterday’s edition of the hit ITV show (Tuesday, May 17).

Two mystery prizes were awarded yesterday – and it’s safe to say that viewers weren’t impressed, with some even branding the prizes as being “naff”.

Victoria, Dom, and Jenni were on Tipping Point last night (Credit: ITV)

Tipping Point on ITV

Yesterday’s edition of Tipping Point saw three more contestants take on the machine in the hope of winning a big money prize.

Dom, one of the contestants, managed to win two mystery prizes in one go.

The first mystery prize that Dom won was a flight simulator experience.

“That’s awesome,” an excited Dom said.

His second mystery prize was a six-person inflatable hot tub.

“No way! Amazing!” he cried. “Yes way, Dom, very nicely done, well done you,” Ben Shephard said.

Dom’s mystery prize on the show (Credit: ITV)

Whilst Dom might have been excited about his prizes on the show, viewers weren’t as impressed.

Some even went so far as to brand the mystery prizes as “spectacularly naff”.

“Is it just me or are the mystery prizes on #tippingpoint so spectacularly naff?” one viewer tweeted.

“A ride on a flight simulator and a hot tub – a double whammy of [bleep] mysteries!” another said.

“Christ, a six-person inflatable hot tub looks like something they had leftover from the middle at Lidl…,” a third wrote.

“Has he seen the cost of water nowadays to fill such a tub? And that’s before the electricity to heat it,” another joked.

Tipping Point contestant Cath passed away (Credit: ITV)

Tipping Point death

Just a couple of weeks ago, Tipping Point was hit by a sad loss. Prior to the airing of the show on May 4, Ben shared some sad news on his Twitter.

In a tweet for his 799.4k followers to see, Ben revealed that one of the contestants on that day’s show, Cath, had passed away after filming.

Along with a picture of himself, Cath, and the other contestants, Ben paid tribute to the late contestant.

“Today’s Tipping Point is a poignant one… since recording the show, lovely contestant Cath, pictured backstage here, has passed away,” he wrote.

“Our thoughts and love are with her family and friends.”

Plenty of his followers took to the replies to also pay tribute. “Very caring Ben. Sorry to hear the sad news and my thoughts go out to her family sad very sad,” one of his followers tweeted.

