Tipping Point viewers all make same complaint over contestant’s ‘frustrating’ habit

Tipping Point viewers were left ‘screaming at the telly’ over contestant Diane’s ‘annoying’ habit on the show on Tuesday.

On Tuesday’s episode of Tipping Point, host Ben Shephard welcomed four new contestants, including Diane, who hoped to bring home the £10,000 jackpot.

However, fans starting to complain after they realised that Diane’s timing was incredibly off.

Tipping Point contestant Diane was hard not to forget after Tuesday’s episode.

Diane was one of the hopefuls who aimed to win big and bag the £10,000 jackpot.

The player gave it her all on the show, despite picking up a rather annoying habit that viewers couldn’t help but notice.

Surprisingly, she made it through to the final two alongside fellow participant Ben.

However, while Ben amassed £2,450, Diane only won £1,300 which meant that she was booted off in the penultimate round.

What are viewers saying?

Tipping Point viewers were quick to notice that Diane kept releasing her counters at unusual moments.

This left many irritated viewers commenting on her poor timing on the show.

Taking to Twitter, one viewer said: “Diane said she was enjoying herself, it’s a shame she didn’t tell her face. Her timing was horrendous and she wonders why the counters didn’t settle.”

“Diane is frustrating me massively!!” another added.

Someone else wrote: “Diane got me screaming at the tele!”

Tipping Point fans even threatened to ‘switch off’ the show over her habit.

Someone tweeted: “If Diane gets to the final round with that crazy timing I’m switching off.”

Another also said: “God Diane’s timing gives me anxiety #tippingpoint.”

