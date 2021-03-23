Tipping Point host Ben Shephard was baffled over a contestant’s wrong answer and laughed his head off as he questioned the logic behind it.

During Tuesday (March 23) afternoon’s repeat episode, contestant Dan made it to the final round.

On Tipping Point, Dan got through to the final round (Credit: ITV)

What question had Tipping Point host Ben Shephard laughing?

One of the questions asked which animal had an enlarged wrist bone that functioned almost like a thumb, allowing it to grip food.

Dan thought the answer could be a black rhino. He reasoned: “It does have what look like ankles but it could actually be a wrist bone, so I’m going to take a stab at black rhino.”

Read more: Tipping Point: ITV viewers divided over ‘best ever finals’ episode

Ben asked if he was sure, and accepting his answer, read the question out again, his voice starting to crack.

Unfortunately, the answer was giant panda.

Tipping Point contestant Dan suggested rhinos grip food with their thumbs (Credit: ITV)

Baffled, Good Morning Britain star Ben asked him: “Have you ever seen a rhinoceros sitting, leaning back, sort of eating something like this?”

“No, only in cartoons,” Dan admitted.

Still laughing at the image of a black rhino with prehensile thumbs.

Ben burst out laughing before moving the game on, laughing again as he said: “I need you to think about this last category…”

Viewers at home found Dan’s blunder just as hilarious. Shocked fans of the ITV show rushed to Twitter to mock the rhino answer.

The rhino answer baffled host Ben Shephard (Credit: ITV)

What did ITV viewers say?

One said: “Guy on #tippingpoint, on a multiple choice question, thought that rhinos, as opposed to pandas, have developed thumbs to help them grip food.”

Another tweeted: “A [bleeping] rhino though.”

A third said: “Still laughing at the image of a black rhino with prehensile thumbs. ‘Pass me that wine glass please. Thank you’.”

Guy on #tippingpoint, on a multiple choice question, thought that rhinos, as opposed to pandas, have developed thumbs to help them grip food 😂 — Norfolk_Luke (@norfolk_luke) March 23, 2021

Still laughing at the image of a Black Rhino with prehensile thumbs. ‘Pass me that wine glass please. Thank you.’ 🤣 #tippingpoint — Martin Veart (@Martin_Veart) March 23, 2021

A fourth wrote: “I’ve just tuned in to #tippingpoint and the finalist has just suggested that a rhino has thumbs. THUMBS!”

Read more: How Tipping Point star Ben Shephard made career sacrifice for family

A fifth laughed: “How this guy answered black rhino on that question has killed me off, obvious answer was Panda… imagine seeing a black rhino eating using its front legs #tippingpoint.”

I’ve just tuned in to #tippingpoint and the finalist has just suggested that a Rhino has thumbs. THUMBS!!! 😂 — PresentingLee (@presentinglee) March 23, 2021

How this guy answered black rhino on that question has killed me off obvious answer was Panda.. Imagine seeing a black rhino eating using its front legs 🤣🤣 #tippingpoint — Carly Snow (@Snowball_225) March 23, 2021

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.