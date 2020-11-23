Tipping Point: Lucky Stars featured Coronation Street’s Daniel Brocklebank last night and his voice left some viewers baffled.

The 40-year-old actor plays Billy Mayhew on the ITV soap, where he speaks with a distinctive Northern accent.

Tipping Point: Lucky Stars featured Corrie actor Daniel Brocklebank (Credit: ITV)

Daniel Brocklebank’s real voice amazes Tipping Point viewers

On Sunday (November 22) evening, Daniel joined presenter Ben Shephard in the Tipping Point studio for the latest celeb edition of the show.

Also on the programme were TV’s Gyles Brandreth and comedian Shazia Mirza.

Also on Tipping Point were Shazia Mirza and Gyles Brandreth (Credit: ITV)

A number of those watching at home couldn’t believe how different Daniel sounds to his Weatherfield alter-ego.

The star grew up in Stratford-Upon-Avon, Warwickshire.

Daniel Brocklebank plays Coronation Street’s Billy Mayhew (Credit: Coronation Street / YouTube)

What did Tipping Point viewers say?

On Twitter, one Tipping Point: Lucky Stars viewer said: “Daniel’s voice is so different from Corrie, talking in his phone voice.”

Another said: “Always baffled by how different Daniel Brocklebank sounds compared to how he sounds on Corrie #tippingpoint.”

Didn’t realise how much different Daniel Brocklebanks real life voice is to his character.

A third wrote: “Watching #TippingPointLuckyStars #TippingPoint and I can’t believe how posh Daniel Brocklebank aka Billy from #Corrie is!”

A fourth said: “Ah, didn’t realise how different Daniel Brocklebank’s real-life voice is to his character. Amazing acting to keep that up without slipping #Corrie #tippingpoint #tippingpointluckystars.”

Finally, someone else tweeted: “Daniel will always be a Billy to me. #TippingPoint.”

Earlier this year, the Corrie star thanked the NHS as a result of the help he received after accidentally cutting his hand during the lockdown.

Afterward on Twitter, the actor praised the “utterly amazing” staff who saw to his injury.

Daniel wrote: “Had a small accident in the kitchen today involving a knife and my hand. #NHS staff utterly amazing, these guys deserve so much more than they get! Thank you for gluing me together.”

He wasn’t the only Coronation Street favourite to injure themselves over the summer as another also ended up in hospital.

Kel Allen, who plays Rick Neelan’s ex-wife Laura, similarly praised hospital workers after breaking her big toe in four places.

