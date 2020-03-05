Tipping Point viewers stunned as contestant makes history by winning first double jackpot

ITV gameshow Tipping Point celebrated a huge milestone on Wednesday night after a contestant won the double jackpot for the very first time.

Contestant Clive bagged the top prize of £20,000 after knocking a double jackpot token out of the oversized arcade game.

No other player has managed to achieve the same winning feat in nearly eight years of the afternoon series which is hosted by Ben Shephard.

Clive - who proved a hit with viewers both yesterday and when he appeared on Good Morning Britain earlier today - was clearly overwhelmed with his victory as he punched the air and hugged quizmaster Ben.

"Clive you’ve done it! I can’t believe you've done it!" Ben hollered as the token was tipped out.

The astonished TV presenter continued: "Clive, I have stood in front of this machine over a thousand times [and] the only time that has happened before was when it was on a tray that didn’t get taken!"

Clive, a retired teacher from Bristol, admitted he was welling up as his win sank in - but was still delighted with the "fantastic" result.

Viewers were similarly overjoyed, with many revealing on social media they had been very moved to witness Clive in action.

SPOILER ALERT ⚠️ TONIGHT Tipping Point history was made 🎉 Clive took home the DOUBLE jackpot… 👏👏#TippingPoint pic.twitter.com/rp0gG1u3gh — Ben Shephard (@benshephard) March 4, 2020

One wrote on Twitter: "Wow Clive won 20 grand on @TippingPointITV love @benshephard and Clive's reaction got me emotional #tippingpoint."

Another person tweeted: "Amazing well done Clive we were watching and me and my two little kiddies jumped out of our seats with excitement for you very well done!!"

"After all is said and done; when the lights are dim and the day is fading, I can say with a tear in my eye and a song in my heart that I was there when Clive won 20k on Tipping Point. Bravo, sir... bravo," a third user congratulated Clive.

Ben, who also hosts GMB on Piers Morgan’s days off, subsequently invited Clive to join him on the ITV breakfast programme to chat about his telly triumph - and amiable and modest Clive won over those watching at home once again.

"Lovely to see Clive on @GMB what a great guy, a natural on TV, holiday of a lifetime Clive and his wife had #congratulations again £20,000," tweeted one well-wisher.

Another added: "Oh wow finally someone wins 20k on @TippingPointITV. And what a lovely guy to do it bless him. Enjoy it Clive. #TippingPoint."

And someone else requested: "We need more Clive on TV."

Clive Rushden won the first @TippingPointITV double jackpot in over 1,000 episodes! So, what does it feel like to walk away with £20,000? Prepare to feel warm inside. @benshephard | #GMB pic.twitter.com/jrFNBOVbql — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 5, 2020

- Tipping Point airs on ITV, weekdays at 4pm

