Tipping Point contestant Jazz baffled viewers this afternoon with her choice of outfit on the ITV quiz show.

During Friday (November 13) afternoon’s episode, host Ben Shephard welcomed hopefuls James, Patrick, Caroline and Jazz into the studio.

A contestant on Tipping Point distracted viewers with her unusual outfit (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Jazz on Tipping Point?

As the game played out, fashion writer Jazz’s outfit distracted a number of those watching at home.

On Twitter, some asked if she had come wearing a nightdress, while others compared the gown to something a great-grandmother would wear. Others suggested she ditch her unusual slipper-like shoes.

Jazz got through the first few rounds on Tipping Point (Credit: ITV)

One viewer said: “Jazz is ready for bed in her nightdress #tippingpoint.”

Another agreed, tweeting: “…and comfortable shoes.”

A third said they thought Jazz was wearing “strange clothing”.

Jazz didn’t make it to the final round of Tipping Point (Credit: ITV)

ITV viewers baffled by Tipping Point contestant’s outfit

Someone else said: “Is Jazz wearing her great-grandma’s maternity dress?”

Jazz is ready for bed in her nightdress.

A fifth wrote, alongside a GIF showing someone asking ‘what are those’ and pointing at shoes: “Excuse me Jazz… #tippingpoint.”

Another put: “Jazz needs to throw those [bleeping] shoes away.”

Other viewers took to social media to point out how attractive they found Jazz.

“Hellooooooo, Jazz!” one said, alongside a string of heart-eye emojis.

“Jazz has a face I’d love to paint, great eyes #TippingPoint,” said another.

“Jazz on #tippingpoint… nice,” said a third.

Jazz made it through the first two rounds of Tipping Point but was eventually beaten by James, who was today’s winner, taking home £2,800.

