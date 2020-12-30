Tipping Point contestant Clive won the jackpot prize on the ITV quiz show today, leaving viewers in tears.

During Wednesday (December 30) afternoon’s repeat episode of the programme, hosted by Ben Shephard, hopeful Clive made it through to the final round.

Tipping Point contestant Clive won the top prize (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Clive on Tipping Point?

To win the top prize, the player in the final round not only has to knock the jackpot counter off, but also the double counter. And Clive managed to get both, leaving host Ben Shephard ecstatic.

Ben jumped around and shouted: “Clive you’ve done it! I can’t believe you have done it!”

Ben and Clive were ecstatic at the end of the repeat episode (Credit: ITV)

Clive admitted the win had him “knocked over” as he thanked Ben for having him on.

The presenter said: “Clive, I have stood in front of this machine over a thousand times, the only time that has happened was when it was on a tray that didn’t get taken! You have won £20,000.”

Clive’s Tipping Point win had viewers feeling emotional (Credit: ITV)

How did Tipping Point viewers react?

It seems viewers felt just as emotional, as some on Twitter admitted Clive and his victory on the show had them in tears.

Someone just won £20k on #tippingpoint and I’m bawling with happiness for him.

One said: “@benshephard #tippingpoint what a result, well done Clive.”

Another tweeted: “Someone just won £20k on #tippingpoint and I’m bawling with happiness for him. I blame 2020.”

A third said: “Honestly crying with happiness that Clive won £20k on #tippingpoint.”

Clive’s episode airing the ‘perfect’ end to 2020

A fourth put: “It’s the perfect end to 2020 #tippingpoint.”

Someone else said, with a string of weeping emojis and in all capital letters: “#tippingpoint YOU MAKE ME CRY, WOW @benshephard.”

A sixth wrote: “#tippingpoint oh Clive made me cry. Know [it’s an] old show but so happy for him.”

