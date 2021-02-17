Tipping Point Ben Shephard and Heidi
TV

Tipping Point: Ben Shephard stunned as contestant Heidi reveals ice cream van plans

What a way to spend the money!

By Richard Bell

Tipping Point host Ben Shephard was stunned as a contestant revealed how she wanted to spend her prize money.

Heidi, a customer services assistant from Bristol, got to the final part of the ITV quiz show today (Wednesday, February 17) after a tense sudden-death round.

The winner of Wednesday’s Tipping Point was Heidi (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Heidi on Tipping Point?

Heidi and fellow contestant Jak were the last two hopefuls, and she beat him in a sudden death after they both finished with prize pots of £2,050.

Ben asked them the question: “How many days are there in the calendar month of May?”

Jak answered incorrectly with 30, making Heidi the winner.

Ben asked Heidi how she would spend her prize money (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard calls ice cream van plan a Tipping Point first

When the ITV presenter asked how she planned on spending her winnings, Heidi revealed she wanted to buy an ice cream van.

And Ben, surprised, admitted he’d never heard a contestant say anything like it on the show before.

Read more: Tipping Point: Ben Shephard congratulates contestant on win but her reaction confuses viewers

Heidi told him: “It’s a bit strange but I would love to buy an ice cream van. A working one, do it up, lights and festival season, go to all the festivals and hopefully earn enough money to not work in the winter.”

Ben replied: “Amazing! I don’t think anyone’s bought an ice cream van with the jackpot win.”

Ben had never heard anything like it on the show (Credit: ITV)

Tipping Point viewers as surprised as Ben Shephard

Viewers were stunned too, as they took to Twitter to comment on Heidi’s unusual plans.

One said: “She wants an ice cream van? Well that’s different! #TippingPoint.”

Amazing! I don’t think anyone’s bought an ice cream van with the jackpot win.

Another wrote: “Ice cream van is the best plan I’ve heard on Tipping Point… better than the usual trip to Australia #tippingpoint.”

A third put: “Oh wow, an ice cream van! I hope she wins now!”

A fourth tweeted: “I wanna buy an ice cream van. Wasn’t expecting that answer #tippingpoint.”

Heidi wins big

In the end, Heidi managed to win the £10,000 jackpot.

Viewers applauded her on Twitter.

One said: “Yay! She’s going to have a Cool Cat ice cream van! So glad for the winner of #Tippingpoint, think @benshephard was really glad for her too!”

Read more: Tipping Point viewers infuriated by finalist’s ‘one counter question’ strategy

Another wrote: “Honestly, I’m SO happy for her! Totally deserves it. She had a great game. Go get that ice cream van, girl #TippingPoint.”

Someone else said: “So delighted for Heidi and her ice cream van. #tippingpoint.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

ITV Tenable
Tenable on ITV: Viewers share supportive messages for host Warwick Davis as game show returns for new series
Olivia Newton John daughter the one show
Olivia Newton-John’s daughter Chloe Rose Lattanzi defended by The One Show viewers as trolls mock her appearance
Kate garraway news
Kate Garraway news: Viewers rally round as GMB anchor reveals she didn’t get ‘a lot of sleep’ last night
Kate Garraway news
Kate Garraway news: GMB host clashes with Dominic Raab in fiery debate
Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes on This Morning
This Morning: Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes fans want them back on Fridays
Gemma Collins and Piers Morgan on Life Stories
Gemma Collins admits she told Piers Morgan ‘lie’ on Life Stories