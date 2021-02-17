Tipping Point host Ben Shephard was stunned as a contestant revealed how she wanted to spend her prize money.

Heidi, a customer services assistant from Bristol, got to the final part of the ITV quiz show today (Wednesday, February 17) after a tense sudden-death round.

What happened with Heidi on Tipping Point?

Heidi and fellow contestant Jak were the last two hopefuls, and she beat him in a sudden death after they both finished with prize pots of £2,050.

Ben asked them the question: “How many days are there in the calendar month of May?”

Jak answered incorrectly with 30, making Heidi the winner.

Ben Shephard calls ice cream van plan a Tipping Point first

When the ITV presenter asked how she planned on spending her winnings, Heidi revealed she wanted to buy an ice cream van.

And Ben, surprised, admitted he’d never heard a contestant say anything like it on the show before.

Heidi told him: “It’s a bit strange but I would love to buy an ice cream van. A working one, do it up, lights and festival season, go to all the festivals and hopefully earn enough money to not work in the winter.”

Ben replied: “Amazing! I don’t think anyone’s bought an ice cream van with the jackpot win.”

Tipping Point viewers as surprised as Ben Shephard

Viewers were stunned too, as they took to Twitter to comment on Heidi’s unusual plans.

One said: “She wants an ice cream van? Well that’s different! #TippingPoint.”

Another wrote: “Ice cream van is the best plan I’ve heard on Tipping Point… better than the usual trip to Australia #tippingpoint.”

A third put: “Oh wow, an ice cream van! I hope she wins now!”

A fourth tweeted: “I wanna buy an ice cream van. Wasn’t expecting that answer #tippingpoint.”

Heidi wins big

In the end, Heidi managed to win the £10,000 jackpot.

Viewers applauded her on Twitter.

One said: “Yay! She’s going to have a Cool Cat ice cream van! So glad for the winner of #Tippingpoint, think @benshephard was really glad for her too!”

Another wrote: “Honestly, I’m SO happy for her! Totally deserves it. She had a great game. Go get that ice cream van, girl #TippingPoint.”

Someone else said: “So delighted for Heidi and her ice cream van. #tippingpoint.”

