Tipping Point host Ben Shephard was left red-faced after a contestant made an X-rated offer.

The risque moment came during yesterday’s edition (Monday, October 17) of the hit ITV game show.

Gill was a contestant on Tipping Point yesterday afternoon (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Ben Shephard on Tipping Point?

Yesterday’s edition of Tipping Point saw host Ben left red-faced after a contestant accidentally got a little risqué.

Three new contestants were on the show in the hope of winning a big-money prize.

Amongst the contestants was Gill – a retired receptionist from Solihull.

It’s going, come on, yes. Give it to me. It’s going, come on.

It was Gill who got a little X-rated during yesterday’s show, leaving host Ben a little flustered.

Gill’s risque moment came during the first knockout round.

As counters fell from the machine, Gill could be heard getting a little X-rated – by accident of course.

“It’s going, come on, yes. Give it to me. It’s going, come on,” she said.

This little moment left Ben looking a little flustered, much to viewers amusement.

Viewers found the X-rated Tipping Point moment pretty funny (Credit: ITV)

Tipping Point viewers react

Viewers quickly picked up on Gill’s risque words and took to Twitter to poke some fun.

“She does realise that she’s just said ‘Come on give it to me’ with Ben Shephard in the room…[laughing emojis], ” one viewer tweeted.

“Give it to me. Blimey,” another viewer wrote.

“Gill. Give it to me. Now there’s an offer,” a third joked.

“Feeling quite nauseous with the image of Gill bent over the #tippingpoint saying “give it to me!”,” another viewer said.

Gill went on to make it all the way to the final. Despite missing out on the jackpot, Gill still walked away with £2,900.

“I’ve had a great day, I really have. Thank you so much,” she said.

Jess caught viewers eyes a few weeks back (Credit: ITV)

Viewers gush over attractive contestant

Another contestant caught viewers’ eyes a few weeks back too.

Jess, a mental health practitioner from Essex, had some viewers falling over themselves when she appeared on the show in September.

During her stint on the show, Jess managed to make it all the way to the final.

Like Gill, she missed out on the jackpot, however, she still managed to rack up an impressive £4,050.

“I’ve had an amazing day,” she said at the end of the show.

Viewers clearly took a shine to Jess during her appearance on the show, with many taking to Twitter to gush over how attractive she was.

“Jess is really lovely,” one viewer wrote.

“Ooft,” another said when they saw Jess. “What a delightful creature.”

“She’s gorgeous and knows things,” a third tweeted. Another viewer also branded her a “10 out of 10”.

