Tipping Point viewers were left feeling a little icky after Ben Shephard and a contestant shared a “flirty” exchange on yesterday’s show.

Ben and Becs had a giggle following a cheeky underwear question – and viewers were quick to pick up on it.

Host Ben Shephard was accused of flirting with a contestant yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard shares ‘flirty’ exchange on Tipping Point

Yesterday’s episode of Tipping Point (October 24) saw Ben and a contestant seemingly flirt up a storm following a cheeky question.

The moment in question came during the first round of the competition

Becs, a waitress from Worcester, was coming last with just £100 to her name before the flirty moment took place.

During the first round, Ben asked a question about knickers, which had both him and Becs laughing.

“If someone becomes agitated or angry, they are said to get which specific type of undergarments in a twist?” Ben asked.

“Knickers,” Becs replied, smirking.

“They do get their knickers in a twist, Becks,” Ben replied, drawing a giggle from Becs.

It was certainly a blink-or-you-‘ll-miss-it moment, but some viewers caught it and took to Twitter to air their thoughts on it.

Becs seemed to find the question about knickers amusing (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard accused of flirting

A number of Tipping Point viewers took to Twitter upon seeing the exchange to air their thoughts.

Many claimed that Ben was trying to flirt with Becs.

“Becs’ knickers will be in a twist later [winking face emoji],” one cheeky viewer tweeted.

“Ben thinks she’s ‘Simply the Becs’,” another joked.

“Ben just wanted a contestant to say knickers!” quipped another.

“Wasn’t that funny, Ben,” another viewer tweeted.

Ben was accused of trying not to laugh at a contestant (Credit: ITV)

Tipping Point viewers all have same theory

After her “flirty” moment with Ben, Becs then went on a great run, eventually beating her two opponents, Will and Steve.

Becs made it all the way to the final after having accumulated £2,200 in the intervening rounds.

However, things didn’t exactly go her way in the final.

The waitress betted three counters on a music question, only to get it wrong.

This seriously hampered her chances of winning the £10k jackpot. She also kept betting one counters on questions, which didn’t impress viewers at home.

Viewers also thought that Ben was trying not to laugh when Becs kept messing up and failing to bet big.

“The most painful episode ever. Ben is internally screaming,” one viewer tweeted.

“Ben is trying desperately not to laugh. Worst contestant ever!” another said.

“Ben is doing Stirling work keeping a straight face,” a third wrote.

Eventually, Becs’ time on the show was up. Though she did win £3,150, she will undoubtedly be smarting from the missed jackpot.

Read more: Tipping Point: Ben Shephard left red-faced after contestant’s X-rated offer

Tipping Point airs on weekdays from 4pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

Let us know what you think of this story by leaving us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix.