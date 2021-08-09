Tipping Point host Ben Shephard appeared emotional after Sally Lindsay broke down in tears over her win.

The former Coronation Street actress starred on the celebrity edition of the ITV show during Sunday’s throwback episode (August 8).

Sally was playing for charity and bagged the whopping £20,000 jackpot.

Sally Lindsay bagged herself the £20,000 jackpot on Tipping Point last night (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Tipping Point?

Sally, 48, initially failed to land any counters in the winning drop zone.

However, her luck soon changed during the final round.

Sally’s final counter proved to be the winner and bagged her the £20,000 prize pot.

Read more: GMB viewers demand Ben Shephard becomes permanent presenter after ‘awful’ co-hosts

The delighted actress jumped in the air as she celebrated alongside Ben, 46.

She then went on to explain the money was going to her chosen charity, Christmas Dinners.

Tearing up, Sally said: “I can’t tell you how much this is going to make a difference to my charity.

Ben and Sally appeared anxious as they waited for the counter to drop (Credit: ITV)

“It just gives them hope and it’s very close to my heart.”

The charity helps give the most vulnerable in society a joyous Christmas Day.

Ben appeared just as emotional as he said: “That is just phenomenal life-changing money for them.”

New episodes of Tipping Point coming soon!

While Sunday’s edition was a classic throwback, Ben recently teased new episodes of the ITV gameshow.

Last month, the presenter updated fans as he wrapped up on filming for series 12.

He said: “4 months, 165 shows, what a run we’ve had for series 12 of @itvtippingpoint!!

Ben congratulated Sally after winning the jackpot (Credit: ITV)

“Can’t wait for you all to see these new eps and all the surprises that await. Very proud as ever to be part of such a fantastic and hardworking team!! #tippingpoint.”

Ben added in a video: “Today is the last one, this show we’re about to do is 165.”

However, some viewers were confused over Ben’s post.

Read more: Tipping Point host Ben Shephard’s apology to parents after making ‘life a lot harder’ as a teen

Taking to the comments, one said: “Totally finished or you have finished?”

Another added: “Do you mean there’s going to be no more shows after this one? Or that you’ve just finished this particular series.”

But we’re pretty certain Ben will be back soon enough.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.