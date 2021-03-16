Tipping Point host Ben Shephard and viewers were stunned after a contestant guessed his way to victory on the programme.

During Monday’s (March 15) repeat episode of the ITV quiz show, hopeful Freddie got to the final round.

And viewers wondered if he might be the ‘luckiest’ player ever on the show.

Ben during Monday’s Tipping Point repeat (Credit: ITV)

‘Luckiest’ contestant Freddie joins Ben in the Tipping Point studio

Freddie got to the final round with £1,900 in his pot.

He had a question asking which organ the word ‘pulmonary’ relates to, with the options being lungs, eyes or kidneys.

Freddie didn’t know, but went with lungs as that’s what he thought of first – and got it right.

He also had a question about quotes, asking which US president had said: “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.”

Freddie won with an incredible run of guesses (Credit: ITV)

Freddie thought it was JFK, but as that wasn’t an option, he went with Franklin D. Roosevelt.

“Yes!” said GMB presenter Ben, gobsmacked. “Come on, Freddie! Goodness me… goodness me, Frederick.”

“Thank god,” the contestant said, sighing with relief.

“You’re in great nick here, Freddie,” Ben observed as the counters in the machine started to play out exactly as they were hoping.

Gotta be the luckiest guy I’ve seen on this show!

He guessed another asking for the name of the platform part of a skateboard, which is called a ‘deck’. When he got it right, he joked: “I’m a bit lucky, aren’t I!?”

His run of good luck continued and he got the rest of his category questions right.

In the end, he had £3,800 in the pot. Ben asked him if he wanted to try to get the jackpot counter out.

Surprisingly, given how lucky he had been up to that point, Freddie decided to play it safe and walk with what he had.

Tipping Point contestant Freddie decided to walk with his £3,800 (Credit: ITV)

What did ITV viewers say?

On Twitter, Freddie’s run of good luck stunned viewers.

One asked: “Has Freddie been using lucky clover to wipe his [bleep] with?! Jeez. #TippingPoint.”

Another wrote in capitals: “HOW [bleeping] LUCKY IS THE GUY!?”

A third tweeted: “[Bleep] me, this bloke is lucky… he could be on the Titanic and he’d still win the ice bucket challenge #tippingpoint.”

A fourth wrote simply: “Lucky Freddie #tippingpoint.”

A fifth tweeted: “This guy [has] gotta be the luckiest guy I’ve seen on this show! Lucky guesses and already got the jackpot on the bottom shelf!”

Someone else said on Twitter: “Freddie proving that if you can’t be good, be lucky #tippingpoint.”

