Ben Shephard on ‘secret’ he kept from close friend Kate Garraway for 20 years

Tipping Point host Ben Shephard once kept a secret from his friend Kate Garraway for 20 years.

The star, 47, was left “embarrassed” when he accidentally saw his Good Morning Britain co-star Kate topless!

In 2019, Ben explained that he would often meet up with Kate for a cuppa but this one time years before, a mortifying incident happened.

Ben spoke about the incident on GMB in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

What was Tipping Point star Ben Shephard’s secret?

Speaking on GMB in 2019, Ben said: “It took me 20 years to get over it!

“We were working together and lived round the corner from one another, we literally were neighbours.

“I’d invited myself over for a cup of tea, I was cycling everywhere at the time and her kitchen was in her basement.”

Kate found the incident amusing (Credit: ITV)

Ben continued at the time: “I was chaining my bike up and it was lunchtime, so Kate had obviously gone home and had a sleep and then suddenly someone walked into the kitchen and I looked up and it was Kate and she was topless.

“I stopped and I was just transfixed.”

Kate, who was also on the show at the time, replied: “Paralysed like a cobra.”

Ben admitted: “I didn’t want to move because she would notice me and that would be really embarrassing.”

Ben has supported Kate through a tough couple of years (Credit: Cover Images)

What else did Ben say?

Ben admitted he just walked away like he’d “never seen a thing” and the incident left him in a “hot sweat”.

However, the star eventually told Kate about the incident during one morning at work.

Ben and Kate have remained close friends over the years.

Ben was by Kate’s side as her husband Derek Draper battled Covid-19 in hospital and now as he faces the after effects.

Read more: Ben Shephard and wife’s touching gesture to Kate Garraway amid Derek’s Covid battle

In 2020, Kate told OK! magazine about Ben: “For 20 years, Ben has had to do so much for me, but this year has been another level.

“He has been at the end of the phone and trying to do everything that he can to help. He has been amazing.”

However, Derek is still poorly as he recently suffered a ‘life-threatening’ battle with sepsis.

In addition, last weekend, reports claimed Kate was by Derek’s side as he underwent an operation on his kidneys.

