Tipping Point host Ben Shephard once kept a secret from his friend Kate Garraway for 20 years.

The star, 47, was left “embarrassed” when he accidentally saw his Good Morning Britain co-star Kate topless!

In 2019, Ben explained that he would often meet up with Kate for a cuppa but this one time years before, a mortifying incident happened.

Ben spoke about the incident on GMB in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

What was Tipping Point star Ben Shephard’s secret?

Speaking on GMB in 2019, Ben said: “It took me 20 years to get over it!

“We were working together and lived round the corner from one another, we literally were neighbours.

“I’d invited myself over for a cup of tea, I was cycling everywhere at the time and her kitchen was in her basement.”

Ben admitted he was “transfixed”! (Credit: ITV)

Ben continued at the time: “I was chaining my bike up and it was lunchtime, so Kate had obviously gone home and had a sleep and then suddenly someone walked into the kitchen and I looked up and it was Kate and she was topless.

“I stopped and I was just transfixed.”

Kate, who was also on the show at the time, replied: “Paralysed like a cobra.”

Ben admitted: “I didn’t want to move because she would notice me and that would be really embarrassing.

Kate found the incident amusing (Credit: ITV)

What else did Ben say?

“So I undid my chain and I slowly walked away like I’d never seen a thing. I was in a hot sweat.”

Revealing the moment he told Kate, Ben said: “I had this morning that I came into work and I sat down with her and said, ‘Kate, there is something I need to tell you.'”

Ben said Kate was “really panicking”.

Kate added: “You said, ‘I’ve seen you naked,’ and I said, ‘When? Was it before or after kids?’ and he said before kids and I thought thank god because [my body] is going to be a lot better back then.”

Ben and Kate have remained close friends over the years.

Ben was by Kate’s side as her husband Derek Draper battled Covid-19 in hospital and now as he faces the after effects.

In 2020, Kate told OK! magazine about Ben: “For 20 years, Ben has had to do so much for me, but this year has been another level.

“He has been at the end of the phone and trying to do everything that he can to help. He has been amazing.”

