Jimmy McGovern’s Time comes to a devastating conclusion on BBC One this week (Sunday June 20 2021), but who plays Anne in Time?

Anna Madeley puts in a heartbreaking performance as widow Anne Warren, whose husband was killed by Sean Bean’s character Mark Cobden.

But what else have you seen actress Anna in before?

Here’s everything you need to know…

***Warning: may contain mild spoilers from episode three of Time***

Who plays Anne in Time? Actress Anna Madeley has starred in Mr Selfridge and Deadwater Fell (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Brian McCardie plays Jackson Jones in BBC One’s Time, but who did he play in Line of Duty?

Who plays Anne in Time?

Actress Anna Madeley portrays Anne Warren in Time.

Viewers know that Anne is the widow of the man Mark Cobden accidentally killed while drunk behind the wheel.

Sean Bean‘s character Mark is currently serving time for the crime, and struggling with the remorse and guilt of taking another man’s life.

In harrowing but uplifting scenes, Mark and Anne come together in episode three.

Anna Madeley has appeared in episode one and episode three of the hard-hitting Jimmy McGovern drama series.

What else has Anna Madeley been in?

Anna Madeley first appeared on our screens in 1985, when she was just nine years old.

The child actress played a little girl in the film Claudia.

She went on to appear in Cold Feet as Emma, The Royal as Nurse Samantha Beaumont, and Lucy Steele in the TV adaptation of Sense & Sensibility.

In 2012, she played Gina Hayes in Secret State, followed by Anya in the original British version of Utopia in 2013.

Anna also portrayed Miss Ravillious in Mr Selfridge, Sue Jeffreys in Code of a Killer, and Mary Melrose in Patrick Melrose.

Yes, she played Benedict Cumberbath’s wife!

In 2016, she played the role of Clarissa Eden in the Netflix series The Crown.

More recently, she starred as murdered wife Kate Kendrick in Deadwater Fell opposite David Tennant, and Mrs Hall in All Creatures Great and Small.

She may look like an archetypal English rose, but her acting packs a punch!

Anna Madeley attends the Showtime Golden Globe nominee celebration (Credit: Splash)

Read more: Where is Time filmed? You can visit the prison that has also been used in Coronation Street

Who plays Anne in Time? How old is Anna Madeley?

Anna Madeley was born on March 08 1976 and grew up in London.

She is currently 45 years old.

Is Anna Madeley married, single or other?

Anna Madeley is seriously private, and rarely talks about her personal life.

She posts mainly work-related stuff on her official Twitter account, and doesn’t even have an Insta account!

However, we do know that she is dating fellow actor Geoffrey Streatfeild.

Together they have a seven-year-old and a 10-month-old baby.

Any relation to Richard Madeley?

Nope!

Despite the surname snap, Anna is no relation to Richard.

Richard has two children called Jack and Chloe.

Time concludes on Sunday June 20 2021 at 9pm on BBC One. All three episodes are currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Have you been enjoying Time on BBC One? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.