Why and when did You star Tilly Keeper leave EastEnders as Louise Mitchell?

If you’re watching series 4 of Netflix’s hit series You, you might recognise EastEnders actress Tilly Keeper as Lady Phoebe.

As Joe Goldberg heads to London in the Netflix series, a number of great British stars have joined the cast.

And Tilly Keeper is one of them!

So, why did the actress leave EastEnders and who is she dating?

Here’s everything you’ve ever wanted to know about the star…

Who plays Lady Phoebe in YOU?

Tilly Keeper joins the cast of Netflix‘s You as extremely wealthy socialite Lady Phoebe.

Her wealth has cultivated her a social media career, which means she is constantly hunted down by the paparazzi.

Close friends with Kate (Charlotte Richie), Joe Goldberg gets tied up in their friendship group in series 4.

But is Lady Phoebe an innocent victim, or capable of being a murderous as Joe?

Where is Tilly Keeper from and what age is she?

Tilly Keeper was born in Westminster, London.

Tilly was born on August 16, 1997.

She is currently 25 years old.

Who is her famous dad?

Tilly has quite a famous dad!

Her dad is Peter Keeper, one of the Spitting Image writers.

She also has two brothers, who are graphic designers.

She told the RadioTimes: “I’m the show-off of the family, really. I’m the youngest and the only girl.”

Who did Tilly play on EastEnders?

Tilly Keeper joined EastEnders in 2016, playing Louise Mitchell, the estranged daughter of Phil Mitchell.

Louise was involved in some pretty dramatic storylines, including a bus crash and the kidnapping of Keanu Taylor.

Louise later had a mental breakdown for her actions.

She was a popular character on the soap until her departure in 2020.

Louise left with her mother Lisa Fowler after believing they would go down for the “murder” of Keanu Taylor, who was still alive!

Louise stayed in Portugal with her mother and her daughter Peggy.

Why did Tilly Keeper leave EastEnders?

At the time Tilly never gave an exact reason for leaving the soap, only sharing that she’d miss her EastEnders family dearly.

But she recently opened up to W Magazine about the decision: “I was 18 when I started and I’d just turned 21. All of my friends at university were graduating

“I started thinking, ‘Maybe I should be moving on too.’ It felt like a natural progression.

“I got to the point where I was ready to work on other things. I was seeing my actor friends getting roles and I was kind of getting a little bit itchy.

“So it felt like the right time to leave.”

Does Tilly Keeper have Instagram?

She does!

You can find Tilly Keeper on Instagram @tillykeeper.

She’s recently shared lots of behind-the-scenes pics of filming series 4 of You.

Who is Tilly Keeper dating?

Tilly Keeper previously sparked romance rumours with EastEnders co-star Shaheen Jafargholi.

She told OK! Magazine back in 2019 that “we get on brilliantly but we’re just friends”.

Since then, Tilly hasn’t sparked any more romance rumours and is reportedly single.

What height is Tilly Keeper?

Lots of fans are wondering how tall Tilly is!

According to the actress’s IMDb, she is 5’8″.

You series 4 part 1 is available to watch on Netflix from Thursday February 9.

