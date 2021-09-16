TikTok ‘beaning’ trend: Police ask shopkeepers to stop selling baked beans to kids

A new TikTok trend where kids dump cans of baked beans on doorsteps has taken the country by storm.

The trend has even made it all the way to This Morning.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield confessed they were baffled on Thursday (September 16) by the so-called “beaning” videos.

But why is it happening?

Kids up and down the country are taking part in the baked bean TikTok trend (Credit: Branston)

What is the TikTok baked bean trend ‘beaning’?

The new trend began over the summer on TikTok.

It involves young people going into shops to buy baked beans. However, kids aren’t eating them to get one of their five a day. Instead, cheeky teenagers are pouring them on the doorsteps of random strangers.

As a result, there are more than 1.2 million viewers under the hashtag #BeanBandits on TikTok.

Read more: Matt Hancock goes viral on TikTok after having hat nicked on tube

Shopkeepers are also being asked to stop selling tins of beans to children.

In a statement, Leeds Police said: “It has come to the attention of the police that a new trend has started by groups of youths called ‘beaning’.

“This involves youths throwing the contents of a can of beans over properties, very similar to the trend of throwing eggs at properties.

This beaning stuff is mad.

One of them uses chickpeas here😂#BeanBandits https://t.co/eTvLLZBR9r — Matt Dyson (@RealDysonator) September 16, 2021

“If you work in a shop, please can you be aware of youths buying large quantities of cans of beans, if you have children living at home, please be mindful if you see them removing cans of beans from the family home.”

Furthermore, for those unable to get hold of a can of Heinz beans, some have turned to using chickpeas! Very #Veganbeanbandit!

What does it mean? Why are kids doing it?

However, it’s not just doorsteps that are getting beaned.

Cars, front yards and gardens and even pets in some cases have had beans dumped on them.

Sadly, there is seemingly no logic to the madness. As a result, it appears to be nothing more than pandemic boredom.

Read more: TikTok trends: Health expert warns against putting garlic up your nose to clear congestion

Police took action in Surrey last month when youths went on a “rampage” in the village of Wonersh.

Beans were poured onto fronts doors and expensive cars, all under the cover of darkness.

“The victims are understandably distressed by this unacceptable behaviour,” said police in a statement.

“If something similar has happened to you or you know anything that could assist with identifying persons responsible please let us know.”

Baked beans are a very British delicacy. However, it’s not just kids in the UK who are getting their hands dirty. The bizarre trend has now reached the US too!

Meanwhile, are you worried your kids are taking part? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.