Three Families on BBC: Viewers left ‘raging’ and heartbroken after episode one

It was a tough, emotional watch

By Paul Hirons

Three Families on BBC One left viewers “raging”, angry and heartbroken after its first episode.

The two-part series set in Northern Ireland tells the stories of three families who campaign to change the abortion laws.

And these stories – based on real-life events – left viewers angry and in bits emotionally.

Three Families BBC
Hannah and Jonathan in Three Families (Credit: BBC)

What is Three Families on BBC One all about?

In episode one, viewers were introduced to Hannah and Jonathan, who were told that the baby Hannah was carrying would not survive pregnancy.

Devastated by the news, the couple were shocked at the lack of options open to them because of the restrictive laws.

Elsewhere, Theresa tried to help her pregnant teenage daughter terminate her pregnancy by buying abortion pills online.

However, she found that she could face prison after breaking a controversial law.

How did viewers react?

After watching the emotional episode, a chorus of viewers took to social media to register their opinions.

“The first part of #ThreeFamilies was excellent…

“…but makes me so sad and angry that women had to suffer and wait so long for abortion laws to be changed,” one wrote.

Another said: “Watching #threefamilies makes me so angry that women who are denied the option to make their choice…

“… even when there’s a serious medical reason behind choosing abortion.

“It’s never black & white.

“It’s the 21st century but still women are treated like we’re in the 19th century.”

“Heartbreaking”

Another chorus of viewers shared their emotion at watching the scenes.

A Twitter user said: “#ThreeFamilies… utterly heartbreaking.

“As uncomfortable as it is for the viewers, it is nothing to the pain, grief, anguish and anger these families have gone through.”

The concluding part of Three Families is on tonight (Tuesday May 11) at 9pm on BBC One

