Three Families premiered on BBC One last night (May 10) – but did you recognise any familiar faces from Coronation Street in the cast?

The hard-hitting drama tells the heartbreaking story of those affected by the controversial abortion law in Northern Ireland.

But as the series started on Monday, some viewers couldn’t help but spot two former soap stars in the cast.

Former Coronation Street Amy James-Kelly appears in Three Families (Credit: BBC One)

Both Amy James-Kelly and Kerri Quinn previously appeared in Coronation Street.

Amy takes on the role of Hannah, who is thrilled to be pregnant until she discovers the foetus has abnormalities so will be stillborn.

Earlier in her career, the actress starred as Maddie Heath in the ITV soap from 2013 to 2015.

Her character, who dated Sophie Webster, died after being caught in a flat fire in the Street.

Meanwhile, Kerri takes on the role of Louise in the BBC One drama.

As well as playing Rita in Derry Girls, the star also appeared as Vicky Jefferies on the cobbles.

Three Families star Kerri Quinn starred as Vicky in Corrie (Credit: BBC One)

The actress starred in Corrie between September 2018 and December 2019.

During her time on the soap, Vicky fell pregnant with Robert’s child.

However, Robert was actually dating Michelle (Kym Marsh) at the time.

How did Three Families viewers react?

Meanwhile, Amy and Kerri’s appearances didn’t go unnoticed with soap fans last night.

On Twitter, one wrote: “It just randomly appeared to me but I seem to remember the actress whose playing Hannah being in Coronation Street for some reason #ThreeFamilies.”

Another pointed out: “She was Maddy – the homeless girl Sophie Webster befriended!”

A third said: “I had to Google! I knew I recognised her but couldn’t remember where from!”

Speaking about Vicky, another wrote: “Was thinking where did I know her mate from and it was Coronation Street #ThreeFamilies.”

Furthermore, others went on to praise the new BBC series.

Viewers praise the BBC One drama

Following the first episode, one tweeted: “#ThreeFamilies is good, heartbreaking and emotional, it captures the impact of such strict abortion legislation on women very, very well.”

Another wrote: “Well done to all involved in such a very important programme.

“My heart breaks for those women, I can’t begin to imagine the agony they endured. #ThreeFamilies.”

The drama portrays the heartbreak of those affected by Northern Ireland’s abortion law (Credit: BBC One)

Meanwhile, one emotional viewer added: “In tears watching #ThreeFamilies tonight. Women in Northern Ireland deserve better.”

Another shared: “First EP of #ThreeFamilies on BBC. Heartbreaking. Please watch it. SUCH an important story that needs to be shown and seen again and again.

“An incredible piece of television @LolaPetticrew wow.”

Three Families airs for two consecutive nights on BBC One.

The hard-hitting episodes tell the stories of three women seeking illegal abortions.

Furthermore, viewers can watch the second episode tonight (May 11).

