Three explosive moments which prove MAFS Australia is already better than MAFS UK

MAFS Australia returned last night as season 8 of the hit series aired on E4.

Fans of Married at First Sight UK were gutted when the show ended recently, but now there’s a brand new series to get their teeth into.

It seems it could be even more explosive that the UK version and here’s some moments from last night which prove just that.

Samantha didn’t look impressed (Credit: E4)

MAFS Australia: Samantha and Coco clash

Within the first part of the episode, things began to get heated between Samantha and Coco as the brides all met each other.

They were discussing past relationships and Samantha revealed she would like to have an older man.

Read more: MAFS Australia season 8 cast: If you thought MAFS UK was explosive, get ready!

She explained that her ex-husband was “15 years older” when they met.

Coco then aske Samantha: “How old were you when you got married?” to which Samantha replied: “I was 17 and he was 33.”

Coco said: “17 and 33 I’m going to need to court to get a check on that.”

Coco came under fire by Samantha (Credit: YouTube/MAFSA)

Meanwhile, Samantha told one of the other girls shortly after: “I feel like she might steal our husbands.”

Samantha later confronted Coco after she called the area a “safe place”.

She said: “Coco, don’t sit there and say this is a safe place.

“I watched you laugh and say, ‘Can I get a check on that’, when I shared with everyone here my partner that was older than me. I don’t respect that.”

Coco then insisted she was sorry and she wasn’t “judging” Samantha on her past relationship.

Jake looked stunned by his bride Rebecca (Credit: YouTube/MAFSA)

MAFSA: Rebecca’s savage reaction to Jake

Meanwhile, another moment which was completely savage was bride Rebecca’s reaction to groom Jake.

As she walked down the aisle and came face-to-face with her groom, Rebecca didn’t look impressed.

And it wasn’t long before she made it very clear she wasn’t happy with the experts’ choice.

Rebecca made comments about Jake’s appearance, including his teeth, his tie and his bitten nails.

Rebecca wasn’t so complimentary about Jake on MAFS Australia (Credit: YouTube/MAFSA)

Speaking to the camera, Rebecca said: “Err…first impressions are not really what I expected.

“I thought I’d see an amazing smile but I got more of a ‘Ooh, she’s hot’ kind of face, which put me off a little bit.”

She then read out her vows to Jake, and he looked a little taken aback.

In her vows, Rebecca said: “I expect your honesty when I don’t want to hear it.

“And your kindess even when I’m mad. And your patience because you’re definitely going to need it.”

Rebecca was critical of her groom Jake (Credit: YouTube/MAFSA)

MAFS Australia: Is Coco too much?

The final moment from last night, which shows this series is going to be explosive, was a preview towards the end of the episode.

It showed a sneek peak for tonight’s ep (October 5) in which Coco meets her groom Sam for the first time.

In the car on the way, she says: “Hey, I’m coco just like a chocolate milkshake only crunchy.”

Is Coco too much on MAFS Australia? (Credit: YouTube/MAFSA)

Read more: Married At First Sight UK: Are Tayah and Adam having a baby? Are they even still together?

As she sees Sam, Coco says: “Honey, your shoes! Damn.”

Coco is then seen shouting and getting very excited as her groom says: “Oh God.”

Married at First Sight Australia continues on E4, tonight, at 7:30pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.