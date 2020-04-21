This Morning's Vanessa Feltz slams ‘selfish’ man who’s been going to BBQs amid lockdown

Vanessa Feltz has blasted a man for going to BBQs despite the UK being on lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic.

The agony aunt advised viewers in the phone-in segment who called in to ask if they were being unreasonable.

Christina called in to reveal her partner and his father "think that lockdown rules don't apply to them".

Vanessa Feltz has blasted a man for going to BBQs despite the UK being on lockdown (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Ofcom issues guidance to ITV after Eamonn Holmes' coronavirus comments on This Morning

What did she say?

Christina explained: "My partner and his father think that lockdown rules don't apply to them.

"His dad calls him to come over when the weather is nice, usually on a Sunday for a barbecue. He doesn't follow social distancing.

"When I approach my partner about it he says: 'It's my dad and he's always welcome to come round any time.'

"Am I being unreasonable to think they should be adhering to the current rules?"

Christina complained about her partner on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Vanessa said: "No, of course not. This shows an enormous combination of arrogance and ignorance.

"What if your partner, unknown to himself, is carrying coronavirus?

"He might be a shedder and a spreader.

"He'll immediately pass this on to his beloved dad and who knows how successfully his dad would fight it off.

"Therefore it's unbelievably selfish and very, very stupid to behave like this. You're not unreasonable in the least.

"The only thing I wonder is how are you going to convince him that he's behaving in a selfish and idiotic manner."

Holly also criticised the man still going to BBQs (Credit: ITV)

Host Holly Willoughby also shared her thoughts.

She said: "He's putting his beloved dad in danger by bringing him over.

"Maybe by saying it that way round he might realise."

Read more: Holly Willoughby giggles as BGT Golden Buzzer act writes song about her ‘smell’

Phillip Schofield added: "Hopefully Christina is recording this and she can play it when her partner comes back home later on."

The lockdown rules state Brits cannot leave their home unless it's for one of four reasons.

Lockdown rules

Explaining the four reasons we can only leave home for, Boris Johnson said: "Shopping, one hour of exercise a day, any medical need or to provide care to elderly and, travel to and from work where absolutely necessary.

"These are the only reasons you should be leaving home."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of the lockdown rules.