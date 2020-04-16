This Morning's Dr Chris advises diet with three key ingredients to help ward off coronavirus

This Morning's Dr Chris has offered advice on how to boost your immune system during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 77-year-old GP appeared via video link on Thursday's episode of the show. Here he dished out his best dietary advice to hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

He advised people to increase their vitamin D intake by taking vitamin D and D3 supplements.

He also suggested eating more bananas, beans and yoghurt in order to help fight off Covid-19.

This Morning's Ruth and Eamonn spoke to Dr Chris via video chat

Speaking on the daytime talk show, he said: "Your immune system protects you against viruses and bacteria.

"And I advise you to increase the population of friendly bacteria by eating yoghurt, Greek style yoghurt.

"Increase the population of the friendly bacteria, you then should feed them by taking probiotics which are founds in foods like beans.

"They are good, simple, cheap ways of boosting the food to your army of friendly bacteria."

Ruth confirmed that while these healthy living tests are recommended, ultimately nothing can guarantee not contracting coronavirus.

Dr Chris has been a GP for decades

She said: "Obviously these things aren't going to stop you from getting [coronavirus] but it's good to boost your immune system."

Vitamin D

Dr Chris explained that many British people are low on vitamin D, and could probably all do with a boost.

He said: "Vitamin D is made in your skin and in the action of sunshine. We are all low on vitamin D, and we should be taking vitamin D."

Quoting a medical research paper he continued: "Vitamin D deficiency is common - we recommend that those at risk of coronavirus urgently supplement with Vitamin D to enhance their resistance to Covid-19, and this advice is to be extended to the general adult public."



The official NHS website provides guidelines on Vitamin D intake.

It states: "If you choose to take vitamin D supplements, 10 micrograms a day will be enough for most people.Don't take more than 100 micrograms of vitamin D a day as it could be harmful.

"This applies to adults, including pregnant and breastfeeding women and the elderly, and children aged 11 to 17 years."

It also recommends speaking to your GP if you have any further queries or concerns about taking the vitamin.

