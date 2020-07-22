This Morning: Deirdre Sanders' appearance distracts viewers

This Morning agony aunt Deirdre Sanders hosted a phone-in on Wednesday (July 22) about parents coping over the summer holidays.

But as Deirdre, who last week admitted she broadcasts from her downstairs loo, appeared via video link, her overall look surprised viewers.

Deirdre's eyeshadow and blouse caused a stir on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Alison Hammond makes series of blunders on This Morning cooking segment

Wearing a bright blue and orange blouse and striking eye shadow, Deirdre's look left some bewildered.

Deirdre looks like the strawberry Cadbury Roses chocolate.

What did This Morning viewers say about Deirdre?

Many fans watching at home thought she looked like she'd come out of a tin of Cadbury's Roses!

One said her eye shadow made her look like a panda.

Deirdre looks like the strawberry Cadbury Roses chocolate 😆 #ThisMorning — ⚡️ᴄʀᴀɪɢ⚡️ (@cb_038) July 22, 2020

Deirdre on #thismorning looks like shes had that top from Cadbury roses pic.twitter.com/VGfnxdry3m — SOAPS AND SPORTS! (@Gresty66) July 22, 2020

Diedre looks like a week old roadkill #ThisMorning — Brad 👌 (@mischief0000) July 22, 2020

Diedre gets dressed in the dark obviously #ThisMorning — Brad 👌 (@mischief0000) July 22, 2020

What was Deirdre's phone-in about?

Ruth and Eamonn hosted Deirdre's phone-in (Credit: ITV)

Read more: This Morning viewers horrified at woman who refuses to work with overweight people

Deirdre was giving exhausted parents advice on how to cope now the school summer holidays have arrived.

For parents, who've already endured a long lockdown with their kids at home, the prospect of six more weeks entertaining little ones can be daunting.

She advised Lisa, whose four-year-old is tantruming about the prospect of going to big school in September.

"The initial thing is to nurture yourself a bit, because he's picking up a lot of his stress through you," Deirdre said.

Ruth told Lisa she used to ignore her son Jack when he had tantrums because that was the only thing that worked.

Sam also asked about how her kids will adapt to going back after such a long time off already and then another six weeks.

Deirdre was sympathetic: "It's such a difficult situation to be in. Now's the time to bring back some routine. It may seem counter-intuitive at the beginning of the holidays, but start putting that routine back again. Getting up at a regular time in the morning and everybody getting dressed by a regular time in the morning.

"I know it's hard, but it really will pay dividends."

This Morning continues every weekday at 10am on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.