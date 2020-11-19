This Morning viewers were left shocked by a woman who says she has one of the biggest mouths in the world.

Samantha Ramsdell claims to have the largest female mouth in the world as it measures at 9.25cm wide.

She has gained millions of social media followers and often shares videos on TikTok showing her taking on challenges.

Samantha Ramsdell claims to have the largest female mouth in the world (Credit: ITV)

What did Samantha say on This Morning?

Samantha said she can fit her fist, a doughnut and even a baguette in her mouth.

However, speaking to hosts Phillip Schofield and Davina McCall, she said: “I was bullied all the time [when I was younger].

“And now I’ve turned into my biggest asset. I never thought I’d get the reactions that I do now.”

She continued: “I’ve always wanted to be a singer and comedian and I’ve always wanted to be on Broadway.

Davina and Phillip were stunned on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

“But when Covid happened and all the clubs and theatres shut down, like many other artists, it’s like, ‘what do we do?’

“I thought my career was over. TikTok started blowing up [during lockdown] so I thought now is my time.”

This woman’s mouth on This Morning looks like a filter

Samantha said people began asking about her large mouth and she soon became a sensation.

In addition, she said: “It came from a lot of my comedy videos, like funny facial expressions.

“People would be like, ‘Oh my God, what is up with your mouth?”

Samantha put an entire apple in her mouth (Credit: ITV)

She added: “I started making funny responses to them. People would be like, ‘Were you born with it? Is it a condition?’

“So I made this whole video series off of the fact that I have this strange genetic disorder called BAM.

“Which really just stands for big ass mouth!” as Phil and Davina burst into laughter.

Meanwhile, Samantha then revealed she can fit an entire apple into her mouth leaving the hosts shocked.

Phil then explained Samantha can get £11,000 per video she shares on TikTok.

Samantha put two whole doughnuts in her mouth (Credit: ITV)

After that, Samantha concluded the interview by showing off a “doughnut trick” as she fit two sugar ring doughnuts in her mouth.

What did This Morning viewers say?

Meanwhile, she managed to fit in both doughnuts leaving viewers gobsmacked.

One person said on Twitter: “I’m watching a woman shove a whole apple in her mouth. Working from home 2.0 has peaked.”

In addition, another wrote: “The gal with the big mouth is pretty hilarious let’s face it. Fair play to her.”

After that, a third added: “This woman’s mouth on #ThisMorning looks like a filter.”

