On This Morning today, a Kate Middleton fashion segment left viewers very divided.

The Telegraph’s Fashion Director, Bethan Holt, appeared on Tuesday’s show to give her top looks inspired by the Duchess of Cambridge.

However, not everybody was convinced by the outfits with many insisting Kate would never wear them.

This Morning had a Kate Middleton inspired fashion segment (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning today?

Bethan had models on the show to show off the outfits as they first welcomed Nurinda, who was wearing a green dress similar to one Kate wore at Wimbledon this year.

The Karen Millen dress cost £111.20 down from £139.

Bethan said: “Compared to Kate’s one, it’s much cheaper and you will just get so much use out of it.”

A more casual looked inspired by the Duchess of Cambridge (Credit: ITV)

Next up was Eileen, who was showing off a more casual look of jeans and a blazer.

Eileen looked lovely in a pink blazer and straight-legged jeans with white trainers.

Bethan said: “[Kate’s] blazer was from Chloe at £1,795 which again is a massive investment. But she actually has a massive collection of Zara blazers, which is where we found this one.”

For this outfit, the blazer cost £49.99 while the jeans were £19.99 and trainers were £60.

The segment didn’t go down well with everyone (Credit: ITV)

Next up was a floral dress inspired by one of Kate’s favourite looks.

The pink dress cost £95 which was paired with £31 wedges.

Viewers on Twitter felt divided over the segment, with some people complaining.

One person said: “Now we know what Kate would NEVER wear!!”

Others complained about the price of the items, as one said: “Love how they say clothing is an ‘investment piece’ on the fashion item on #ThisMorning – for that price id wear it morning, noon & night – and want to be buried in it!!!”

What did viewers say?

In addition, a third tweeted: “Dress like a Royal on a budget.. Budget! Who’s budget?

“It’s not your average persons £112.00 for a dress, £55.00 for shoes, £89.00 for a skirt all of which similar items could be bought for around £50.00 for everything in Primark, step back to the real world.”

Another wrote: “When they say investment piece when they talk about clothes they mean freaking expensive.”

However, others left positive comments about the segment.

One said: “Jeans and blazer, that’s been my style for years!”

Another added: “Hurray a professional fashion expert, not a has-been celeb.”

