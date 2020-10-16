This Morning viewers stunned by Julie Andrews’ age as they praise Alison Hammond for interview

This Morning viewers were in for a treat on Friday as Dame Julie Andrews gave a rare interview.

The British actress, 85, was interviewed by a very excited Alison Hammond, 45.

Speaking from her home, Alison was ecstatic to be speaking with the national treasure.

As they talked via video chat, Alison showed off her homages to Julie’s most iconic roles.

In preparation she’d prepared afternoon tea, apple strudel – and even ‘raindrops and roses’.

Julie looked wonderful as she spoke to lifelong fan Alison (Credit: ITV)

What did Julie Andrews say on This Morning?

A delighted Julie lifted her drink to Alison and said: “Cheers to you! I hope you’ve got some tea.”

To which Alison quipped: “I’ve got a spoonful of sugar in mine though! Is that alright?”

Clearly making reference to the Mary Poppins classic song A Spoonful of Sugar.

The interview was to celebrate the iconic actress’ new memoirs, Home Work.

Alison asked her about her first ever movie role – starring in 1964’s Mary Poppins.

Alison proudly showed off her roses and afternoon tea (Credit: ITV)

What did Julie say about The Sound of Music?

Julie exclaimed: “I mean how lucky can a girl get! Come on!”

Alison replied: “You won an Oscar for that role. And I heard that you hid your Oscar?!”

A giggling Julie clarified: “I put it in the attic. Because I didn’t want to look like I was bragging – ‘Look at my Oscar’ – front and centre of the mantelpiece.

“So I just kept it very private for a while. But these days it is in an office.”

They went on to discuss her role as Maria in the family classic The Sound of Music.

Julie is eternally beautiful (Credit: SplashNews)

How did viewers react to Alison and Julie’s chat?

Alison asked if she was really frolicking in the mountains, or if it was a green screen.

Julie replied: “Yes that really was the real thing. There were cameramen hidden in the trees.

“And a great big helicopter coming over the trees and filming me.”

Viewers flocked to Twitter to share how much they loved Julie and Alison’s conversation.

Many also marvelled at how youthful the actress looks.

One viewer gushed: “For 85, Dame Julie Andrews is a stunner!”

While another viewer marvelled: “Really enjoyed watching Dame Julie Andrews’ interview, she is a national treasure. Can’t believe she’s 85, she looks amazing. Heart suit #ThisMorning.”

And a third viewer praised: “Ah. @MrsDameJulie on @thismorning. Is she not just one of the most fabulous beautiful women ever to walk the earth?? Lord let me be like Julie Andrews when I’m 85.”

Yet another equally surprised viewer tweeted: “Sorry but just googled how old Julie Andrews is as she’s on #thismorning at the mo. Wikepidea lies, it says she’s 85. Not having that for a second! She is incredible.”

