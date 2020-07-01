This Morning viewers stunned as Vanessa Feltz reveals her first kiss was with Pete Tong

This Morning fans have been left shocked after Vanessa Feltz revealed she shared her first kiss with superstar DJ Pete Tong!

She was 10 years old at the time and they met while on the island of Mallorca.

Vanessa was doing a travel report for This Morning from the holiday isle (filmed pre-lockdown) and therefore interviewed some holidaymakers. They were certainly living it up in Magaluf!

Vanessa and Ben were on holiday together (Credit: ITV)

And so was she as she drank a fishbowl cocktail as she was out partying!

The presenter then revealed she was there with her fiancé Ben Ofeodu and they sat down to discuss their experiences of the island.

Ben told how his first visit there was with his band Phats and Small and he also hinted he'd experienced a few flings while there!

Ben and Vanessa reminisced about their experiences on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

However, he insisted he'd only found true love when he met Vanessa, and she was touched.

But then she revealed she had shared her first kiss on the isle and it had been with DJ Pete.

Vanessa Feltz revealed Pete Tong was her first kiss (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did fans say about Vanessa Feltz on This Morning?

Fans were left shocked at the revelation.

Hang on a minute. Vanessa's first kiss was with pete tong? 😂 #ThisMorning — Kate (@k4ty_b) July 1, 2020

Vanessa Feltz and Pete Tong?! 😘👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨🤣 #ThisMorning — Georgie 🔆🐾🎶 (@GW_78) July 1, 2020

So it really did go all Pete Tong for Pete Tong... #ThisMorning — 📺⭐️Marjorie Minge⭐️📺 (@MadameMinge) July 1, 2020

What else happened on This Morning today?

This Morning has been packed full of all the usual features today.

Dr Zoe spoke about migraines, meanwhile, Deirdre was on hand to help people struggle with life in lockdown as we reach 100 days.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were also guided through a Disney drawing masterclass by one of their designers.

How often does Vanessa Feltz appear on This Morning?

Vanessa gives advice on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Vanessa regularly appears on This Morning giving advice.

Yesterday she was helping people who felt their other halves weren't pulling their weight during lockdown.

She advised one woman, who was annoyed her husband didn't help with the housework and got it wrong when he did, to offer him a masterclass in how to do it properly.

This Morning airs every weekday at 10am on ITV.

