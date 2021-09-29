This Morning viewers were baffled when guest Shaun Ryder claimed that he had encountered aliens on numerous occasions.

The Happy Mondays frontman and former I’m A Celebrity star, 59, stunned hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby with his tales of extraterrestrial life.

Shaun said he first saw aliens when he was 15 (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Shaun Ryder on This Morning?

After Phil told viewers new survey had found that 34 per cent of Brits believed that alien beings lived among us, attention switched to Shaun.

Holly then turned to Shaun and said: “I can’t tell you how much I’ve been looking forward to this conversation.”

Shaun described how he had first seen a UFO when he was 15-years-old, while he was a delivery boy, “long before my encounters with hallucinogenics…”

He also said that in 2013, it happened again.

Phillip couldn’t quite believe what he was hearing (Credit: ITV)

A big wobbly thing

“I looked out into my back garden and over my apple tree, there’s this big… when I say big I mean 20ft by 10ft plastic Airfix-looking wobbly thing,” Shaun continued.

“That looked like it was hanging there on strings because it was moving like that [mimes movement].”

He added that he thought the production crew of a documentary he had recently filmed had been mucking about.

Shaun explained: “So I’m slapping meself stupid… y’know… ‘what’s this?’

“I’m watching this and it’s there wobbling about.”

He then said it started to “produce cloud” and give off a “buzz of energy”.

How did viewers react to Shaun on This Morning?

If Phil’s face was a picture while Shaun was telling his stories, that was nothing to the viewers at home.

One used a gif of Barack Obama looking confused to illustrate their point. They wrote: “This segment. Love Shaun.”

Another wrote: “Only on #thismorning could you have a segment about endometriosis followed by Shaun Ryder and the aliens.”

A third said: “Shaun Ryder is the guest expert we never knew we needed [cry-laugh emoji].”

Finally one viewer commented: “Somewhere, on an alien planet, the extra-terrestrial equivalents of Holly and Phil are interviewing some of their own kind about the time they encountered Shaun Ryder.

“And none of their viewers can quite believe it either.”