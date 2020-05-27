This Morning viewers slam Ruth Langsford for suggesting some Brits see furlough as 'one big summer holiday'

Angry viewers have slammed Ruth Langsford on This Morning for suggesting some Brits see the lockdown furlough as a "big summer holiday".

On the programme earlier today (Wednesday, May 27), Ruth and her co-host Eamonn Holmes chatted with model and mum Peta Todd and presenter Matthew Wright.

What did they say?

Viewers were annoyed that Ruth, during a chat with Matthew Wright and Peta Todd, compared furlough to a summer holiday (Credit: ITV)

They discussed the current lockdown situation, including what Brits might be able to expect in the coming weeks as the government updates the rules.

They also got onto the subject of the furlough scheme, through which the government is paying a large portion of workers wages to minimise job cuts.

Matthew said he thinks conversations about it will be "totally different" if there is a second spike in coronavirus deaths.

They were discussion imminent lockdown changes (Credit: ITV)

He explained on the programme: "[It's cost] £18billion so far, £63billion is the expected cost."

Ruth said: "I think, Peta, so many people are seeing all these scenes of people on beaches, people in parks, many of them possibly furloughed.

Like one big summer holiday.

"And then people who are at work are now starting to think, 'Hmm maybe this furlough scheme... if it goes on any longer it's just like one big summer holiday'."

Some took issue with Ruth's furlough comment (Credit: ITV)

Reacting on Twitter, some viewers were angry over Ruth's comment.

One raged: "Honestly #Thismorning your comment on furlough, people treating it as a summer holiday is a complete insult. My husband would love to be back at work, just think before you open your mouths #mentalhealth."

Not 'a party' for everyone

Another tweeted: "Not everyone on furlough is having a party. There are people not working, made redundant or waiting to hear through no choice of their own. I'm still working, but wouldn't swap places with them #thismorning."

A third put: "Just seen your debate about people on furlough. I am, and I am certainly not enjoying myself at the seaside. On top of not working - which I really miss - myself and my partner have split up. I am certainly not having fun [in] the sun! #ThisMorning."

