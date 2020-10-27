Viewers of This Morning do not seem to be in the mood for Halloween this year.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield earlier today (Tuesday, October 27) discussed concerns about how to go trick or treating safely.

The hosts raised the point that parents might be concerned if children might be prone to coronavirus infection.

This might be due to the fact many kids could be taking sweets from the same container when visiting neighbours.

However, many viewers are seemingly not up for Halloween this year – and made their feelings clear on social media.

Reacting to a Twitter call out about concern for how Halloween will be affected by coronavirus, one person replied: “Worried?

Just do something at home this year for Halloween.

“About an American import? Never!

“I’m more worried about getting a new job, paying bills, trying to avoid catching COVID.”

Another person watching at home also pondered why the show was highlighting Halloween products.

This Morning fans mock Halloween celebrations

They complained: “Should’ve been showing people how to make Halloween fun with stuff you’ve already got at home this year… considering half the country are either skint or locked in #ThisMorning.”

The suitability of celebrating Halloween in coronavirus times also caused some Welsh viewers to highlight things will be different in Wales.

“Yes, you can pick up Halloween costumes at your supermarket,” one person reacted to the discussion.

“Unless you are in Wales then they’re are not essential #thismorning.”

Another viewer echoed: “Best supermarket Halloween costumes? Thanks but I live in Wales #thismorning.”

And a third continued bitterly: “Good luck buying Halloween costumes in Wales. Have to get past the tampons first #ThisMorning.”

Another person also dismissed the need to mark the occasion – while someone else disregarded the need to celebrate Halloween at all.

“Just do something at home this year for Halloween #ThisMorning,” the first tweeter insisted.

Coronavirus has hit Halloween, too

The other added: “Saying COVID can’t take all the fun away so let’s make sure kids can still go trick or treating on #ThisMorning… yet 5 years ago no one cared about #trickortreat. Halloween was barely even a thing!”

And even more people moaned further about the celebration being covered on This Morning at all.

“A lot of people are obsessed with Halloween. They’re called idiots. #ThisMorning,” ranted one person.

“I had hoped this would end Halloween. Don’t get it. Hate it. #ThisMorning,” contributed another.

A third added: “Thankfully by Monday it’ll be November and all this Halloween [blank] will be over for another bloody year #ThisMorning.”

The grumpiness also seemed to extend to what Holly was wearing. A couple of observers joked her black outfit with a white collared trim was appropriately ‘spooky’ in itself.

“Is it Halloween today?” one person pondered.

“Is Holly being possessed by the ghost of a pilgrim? Is she Amish? What is that dress? #ThisMorning @thismorning.”

And someone else tweeted about Holly’s get up: “More like Wednesday Addams.”

