This Morning viewers in tears after Ugandan orphan pays moving tribute to late agony aunt Denise Robertson

This Morning viewers were in tears this morning when a Ugandan orphan paid a touching tribute to the show’s beloved, late agony aunt, Denise Robertson.

Denise was a fan favourite but sadly passed away in 2016 aged 83.

But she was remembered today from the most unlikely of people, which caused viewers to get emotional.

Fred showed off baby Dennis on the show (Credit: ITV)

Fred appeared on This Morning to pay tribute to Denise

Ugandan orphan Fred Ssemmanda broke down in tears on today’s This Morning (Friday August 20) when he explained how Denise helped him.

Kind Denise met Fred and his brother Emmanuel after their parents died from HIV, and was moved by their plight.

Thanks to her fundraising efforts, he was able to go to school and university.

And now he revealed to hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford that he has now named his baby son Dennis Robertson Ssemmanda, in honour of Denise.

They also asked him what his wife Sandra knows about Denise, and he replied: “I was like, ‘Wow, Denise is my guardian angel who started taking care of me from childhood with my brother.'”

#ThisMorning OMG #Fred has me in tears ❤️😭 #DeniseRobertson Wonderful sharing of love and legacy 🥰 — Lucy inthesky with 💎💎💎 (@thesensualworld) August 20, 2021

#ThisMorning @thismorning What a beautiful way to start the day! So much love for Denise and Fred and baby Dennis…just beautiful x — The GLL house (@The_GLL_house) August 20, 2021

Bless Fred.

What a lovely man & tribute. 😥 #thismorning — 🎵Gman 🎬 (@Gm4nHere) August 20, 2021

Oh Fred. Bless him getting upset over Denise #ThisMorning. What a lady. — Paul Graham (@PGUK78) August 20, 2021

Viewers were emotional at Fred’s tribute to Denise, too

As Fred wiped away the tears as he spoke about Denise, so did viewers who took to Twitter to express their emotion at the interview.

One wrote: “Oh Fred. Bless him getting upset over Denise #ThisMorning. What a lady.”

Another said: “#ThisMorning OMG #Fred has me in tears. [red heart and cry face emoji].

“#DeniseRobertson Wonderful sharing of love and legacy.”

A third commented: “What a beautiful way to start to the day.

“So much love for Denise and Fred and baby Dennis… just beautiful.”

Denise on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Denise Roberton, the nation’s agony aunt

As Fred recounted his story we all thought about Denise.

She first joined the show after a stint on BBC Breakfast Time, and was there on This Morning right from the very start in 1988.

After an absence from the show in early 2016, she returned in February to reveal she was suffering from pancreatic cancer.

Denise – who was awarded an MBE in 2006 for services to charity – died on March 31 2016, aged 83.