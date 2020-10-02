This Morning viewers were in hysterics today (Friday October 2) when a discussion about a viral video took an unexpected turn.

Hosts Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes burst out laughing when a toddler shouted “mummy’s boobs” during a live interview.

Cade caused much hilarity on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning?

Ruth and Eamonn were chatting to mum Christy and two-year-old son Cade live in America on today’s show.

The toddler had starred in a video with his grandma about baking, which showed him impatiently trying to eat the mixture before it was ready.

During the interview, Cade suddenly began pawing at his mum’s chest.

But they couldn’t quite believe what he was going to do next.

Ruth and Eamonn were in hysterics on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What happened on during the This Morning interview?

To the astonishment of everyone, Cade blurted out “mummy’s boobs!”

Ruth and Eamonn cracked up with laughter, as did TV chef Phil Vickery.

“Don’t you just love him,” laughed Ruth.

“Oh Christy, he’s certainly a character!”

Mummy’s boobs 😂 He’s about to have another video go viral #ThisMorning — Paul (@paulbond86) October 2, 2020

Cade is giving me life on #ThisMorning 🤣 this kid is soo funny! @thismorning — Conan Smith (@ConanSmith96) October 2, 2020

Mummy's Boobs 🤣 That kids gonna love that when he's older. #ThisMorning — Jonathan Lansana (@tvgenius05) October 2, 2020

How did viewers react?

It wasn’t long before viewers joined in the merriment.

“Mummy’s boobs… He’s about to have another video go viral,” one said, followed by a cry-laugh emoji.

Another wrote: “Haha that kid is brilliant! ‘Mommy’s boobs’.”

Haha that kid is brilliant!

Finally, a third said: “Mummy’s Boobs! That kids gonna love that when he’s older.”

Meanwhile, during the chat, Christy explained how her little boy went viral.

Cade’s definitely a little character! (Credit: ITV)

She said: “He definitely enjoys being in the kitchen. We’ve continued doing some videos, so he really likes that but he has no clue.

“We were shocked when the video went viral. We weren’t really prepared.”

Concluding the interview, Eamonn said: “Well he’s famous worldwide and we appreciate you getting up.

“Thank you very much indeed. Cade, we’ll leave you with Mummy’s boobies!”

