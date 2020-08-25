This Morning viewers in hysterics as Eamonn Holmes tells wife Ruth Langsford he’s ‘fully erect’

This Morning viewers were left in hysterics as Eamonn Holmes told wife Ruth Langsford he’s “fully erect”.

On Tuesday’s show (August 25), the husband and wife duo had fans in stitches with their banter.

But Eamonn made his cheeky quip as he and Ruth discussed posture.

This Morning viewers were left in hysterics as Eamonn Holmes told wife Ruth Langsford he’s “fully erect” (Credit: ITV)

Read more: This Morning: Ruth Langsford breaks up Rule Britannia row

Ruth insisted Eamonn was slumped in his chair but he said he was sat upright.

What did Eamonn Holmes say on This Morning?

Ruth told him: “Sit up straight.”

However, Eamonn replied: “I’m fully erect, what are you talking about?”

The pair were discussing posture (Credit: ITV)

Viewers were amused on Twitter.

One person said: “That fully erect comment is just…”

I’m fully erect, what are you talking about?

Another wrote: “Eamonn saying he’s fully erect, something I never want to hear again!”

A third added: “Did Eamonn mention fully erect?” followed by laughing face emojis.

One tweeted: “Just scrolling through Twitter listening to #ThisMorning and hear @EamonnHolmes say I’m fully erect! That got my attention.”

Eamonn saying he’s fully erect, something i never want to hear again! #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/WSSRXXFwWK — LADY B💋SS (@Lady_Boss_Lisa) August 25, 2020

Just scrolling through Twitter listening to #ThisMorning and hear @EamonnHolmes say I’m fully erect! That got my attention 😂 — Fiona (@FiFi_mrsD) August 25, 2020

Eamonn and Ruth have been filling in for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby over the summer.

However, next week, Holly and Phil are returning for a brand new year of the daytime show.

Holly and Phil return to This Morning next week

The pair will be joined by a string of guests including actor Nigel Havers, who will present a four-part ‘Best of British’ segment.

He said: “It’s a genuine pleasure to be able to take the time out to tour Britain for This Morning viewers this September.

Holly and Phil return to This Morning next week (Credit: ITV)

“I’ve packed some hand sanitiser, a picnic blanket and an umbrella just in case.”

In addition, chef John Torode will host ‘Torode’s Skeleton Coast’.

In the segment, he will travel by air, sea and land from Dorset along the great Jurassic Coast.

He said: “Dorset is one of my favourite parts of the country and I feel very lucky to have been able to get out and explore the mighty Jurassic Coast during this time.

“I cannot wait to share some gorgeous recipes from the area.

Eamonn and Ruth have been hosting This Morning over the summer (Credit: ITV)

“Not to mention that viewers will get the chance to judge my kayaking skills … so watch Torode back out on the road.”

Read more: This Morning viewers left furious as photos of spiders shown without warning

Ruth and Eamonn will continue to host the show on Fridays when Holly and Phil return.

Will you miss Eamonn and Ruth? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.