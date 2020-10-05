This Morning Holly Willoughby Phillip Schofield
TV

This Morning: Viewers heartbroken as pensioner breaks down over wife going into care home

Brian said his wife went into a care home as she has dementia

By Rebecca Carter

This Morning viewers were left heartbroken over a pensioner whose wife has gone into a care home.

Brian, 75, phoned in to get advice as he’s struggling being separated from his wife of 46 years after she went into a home.

He explained that his wife has dementia and he’s not seen her since the beginning of lockdown.

This Morning viewer
This Morning fans heartbroken over a pensioner whose wife has gone into a care home (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning?

Hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield spoke to viewers about their struggles in support of the ITV Britain Get Talking mental health campaign.

Read more: Phillip Schofield describes Holly Willoughby as a ‘dangerous friend’ in upcoming autobiography

Brian began explaining his suation before becoming emotional.

Phillip Schofield offers Brian advice

Phil stepped in and continued, saying: “[His wife]’s gone into a care home with dementia since the beginning of lockdown, he’s not seen her since.

“He’s 75, he’s so lonely and depressed. He’s got one daughter who lives far away and doesn’t want to bother her.”

Phillip Schofield on This Morning
Phillip Schofield offered advice to Brian (Credit: ITV)

Psychologist Emma Kenny continued: “I’d like you to give your GP a call. Also Age UK is brilliant.

“Your daughter, you created her you’re part of the fabric of her world. Give her a call after this and say, ‘I’m really struggling.’

I know you’re in the army and it must be tough… but you need to reach out.

“This is important to her because if you don’t, you’re denying her the opportunity to support.

“I know you’re in the army… but you need to reach out.”

This Morning Emma Kenny
Emma Kenny helped callers during the phone in (Credit: ITV)

Phil told Brian to remain on the phone and they would help him.

Viewers were emotional listening to Brian.

One person said on Twitter: “An emotional phone in. Hope Brian gets the help he needs.”

Another wrote: “Listening to the gentleman ‘Brian’ on #ThisMorning is absolutely heart-wrenching. #Dementia is such a cruel disease.”

A third tweeted: “My heart is breaking for Brian.”

Phil and Holly support mental health campaign

At the start of Monday’s programme, Holly and Phil explained they were supporting the mental health campaign.

Instead of the usual opening to the show, the hosts sat in silence as the sound of a phone ringing played.

Read more: Holly Willoughby fans slam star’s ‘granny’ dress and call for her stylist to be sacked

Phil told viewers: “Good morning, welcome to your Monday This Morning.

“You may wonder what that’s about, no call for help should go unanswered.

“That’s why ITV this week is launching Britain Get Talking, an emergency appeal to help Britain’s mental health helplines.”

Holly Willoughby on This Morning
Holly and Phil supported the ITV Britain Get Talking campaign (Credit: ITV)

Holly added: “Levels of loneliness and anxiety have soared in the pandemic, with rates of depression almost doubling during lockdown.

“Now statistics say one in five of us are likely to have recently experienced some form of depression.”

Phil explained he and Holly chatted all through lockdown, which he said helped him “enormously”.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

American Murder: The Family Next Door – Shanann Watts’ intimate messages horrify viewers
Amanda Holden
Amanda Holden reveals panic after babysitter left her daughter following Simon Cowell’s birthday
BGT Amanda Holden Nabil
BGT: Amanda Holden and Nabil Abdulrashid spark hundreds more Ofcom complaints
prince william prince harry
Prince William ‘set to replace Prince Harry as Head of Royal Marines’
adele skepta
Adele ‘gifts rumoured love Skepta £16,000 necklace for his 38th birthday’
government lockdown
Government is planning ‘harsher three-tier lockdown’ restrictions that could close pubs and ban all social contact