This Morning: Viewers heartbroken as pensioner breaks down over wife going into care home

This Morning viewers were left heartbroken over a pensioner whose wife has gone into a care home.

Brian, 75, phoned in to get advice as he’s struggling being separated from his wife of 46 years after she went into a home.

He explained that his wife has dementia and he’s not seen her since the beginning of lockdown.

This Morning fans heartbroken over a pensioner whose wife has gone into a care home (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning?

Hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield spoke to viewers about their struggles in support of the ITV Britain Get Talking mental health campaign.

Brian began explaining his suation before becoming emotional.

Phillip Schofield offers Brian advice

Phil stepped in and continued, saying: “[His wife]’s gone into a care home with dementia since the beginning of lockdown, he’s not seen her since.

“He’s 75, he’s so lonely and depressed. He’s got one daughter who lives far away and doesn’t want to bother her.”

Phillip Schofield offered advice to Brian (Credit: ITV)

Psychologist Emma Kenny continued: “I’d like you to give your GP a call. Also Age UK is brilliant.

“Your daughter, you created her you’re part of the fabric of her world. Give her a call after this and say, ‘I’m really struggling.’

I know you’re in the army and it must be tough… but you need to reach out.

“This is important to her because if you don’t, you’re denying her the opportunity to support.

“I know you’re in the army… but you need to reach out.”

Emma Kenny helped callers during the phone in (Credit: ITV)

Phil told Brian to remain on the phone and they would help him.

Viewers were emotional listening to Brian.

One person said on Twitter: “An emotional phone in. Hope Brian gets the help he needs.”

Another wrote: “Listening to the gentleman ‘Brian’ on #ThisMorning is absolutely heart-wrenching. #Dementia is such a cruel disease.”

A third tweeted: “My heart is breaking for Brian.”

An emotional phone in. Hope Brian gets the help he needs @emmakennytv #ThisMorning — Patrick McCann (@Patr1ckMcCann) October 5, 2020

Listening to the gentleman 'Brian' on #ThisMorning is absolutely heart-wrenching 😢 #Dementia is such a cruel disease 💔 — Lisa (@lis_bobs) October 5, 2020

My heart is breaking for Brian. #ThisMorning — LynnesyPatterson (@Lynnesy1) October 5, 2020

#ThisMorning poor Brian, poor chap he needs some help…😢😢 — Graham Hamps (@GrahamHamps) October 5, 2020

Phil and Holly support mental health campaign

At the start of Monday’s programme, Holly and Phil explained they were supporting the mental health campaign.

Instead of the usual opening to the show, the hosts sat in silence as the sound of a phone ringing played.

Phil told viewers: “Good morning, welcome to your Monday This Morning.

“You may wonder what that’s about, no call for help should go unanswered.

“That’s why ITV this week is launching Britain Get Talking, an emergency appeal to help Britain’s mental health helplines.”

Holly and Phil supported the ITV Britain Get Talking campaign (Credit: ITV)

Holly added: “Levels of loneliness and anxiety have soared in the pandemic, with rates of depression almost doubling during lockdown.

“Now statistics say one in five of us are likely to have recently experienced some form of depression.”

Phil explained he and Holly chatted all through lockdown, which he said helped him “enormously”.

