This Morning viewers were left divided as the show aired a Christmas segment… in August!

Georgina Burnett was on Thursday’s programme to reveal festive items that are already available four months before the big day.

The presenter showed off Christmas trees, gifts, food items and advent calendars.

This Morning viewers were left divided as the show aired a segment on Christmas (Credit: ITV)

This Morning airs Christmas segment

Host Eamonn Holmes said: “What we’re telling you now is that Christmas is here.

“But it’s only August Georgina!”

Georgina said: “John Lewis has launched its [Christmas items] 10 days earlier than they did last year.

“Apparently, the searches for Christmas items are up by 370 per cent.

Georgina showed off the top Christmas items right now despite the festive season being four months away (Credit: ITV)

“I don’t know whether we’re all either wanting 2020 to move on or maybe we just want to have some joy.”

Georgina then showed three Christmas trees ranging in price from £240 to £270.

Meanwhile, she also showed chocolate advent calendars and beauty calendars.

Eamonn and Ruth enjoy mince pies

Revealing different tins of chocolate, Georgina admitted: “I’m still trying to lose the weight I put on during lockdown.

“So this is not helping!”

Eamonn and Ruth Langsford even tucked into a mince pie.

Ruth and Eamonn tucked into a mince pie (Credit ITV)

Viewers weren’t impressed with the segment as some said it’s too early.

What did This Morning viewers say?

One person wrote on Twitter: “What the [bleep] are #ThisMorning doing advertising Christmas already??!!”

Another said: “Christmas in August is absolutely ridiculous @EamonnHolmes @thismorning.”

A third tweeted: “I’ve just turned my telly on and #ThisMorning is on… and they’re talking about Christmas… FFS it’s only August.

“That is a joke. I changed the channel straight away.”

However, others were in the festive mood.

One added: “Watching #ThisMorning and Christmas comes on, so excited now want to get the decorations up.”

Another said: “So glad #thismorning is doing a Christmas segment!

“Normally they do these things far too late and then you can’t get the stuff!”

Another commented: “Yes This Morning, never too early for Christmas.”

