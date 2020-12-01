This Morning: Viewers express concern as they spot guest’s ‘house is on fire’

This Morning viewers have expressed concern as they were convinced a guest’s home was ‘on fire’.

Beverley Turner appeared on Tuesday’s programme to discuss the latest headlines.

This Morning fans concerned Beverley’s kitchen was on fire (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning?

However, some fans noticed a fireplace behind her and were convinced it wasn’t under control.

As Beverley spoke to Nick Ferrari, Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby about a series of subjects, viewers shared their thoughts on Twitter.

Phil, Holly, Nick and Beverley were discussing the latest headlines (Credit: ITV)

One person said: “Is it just me or is that lady’s kitchen on fire?”

Another wrote: “What has Bev got burning in the background. Looks like a fire hazard to me.”

A third added: “Is Beverly’s kitchen on fire??”

Another tweeted: “Somebody tell her that her house in on fire ffs.”

Ent Daily has contacted reps for This Morning for comment.

James Martin suffers This Morning mishap

Meanwhile, on yesterday’s show, chef James Martin suffered an unfortunate mishap during his cooking segment.

The chef was putting ingredients in a blender but didn’t secure the lid properly.

Is it just me or is that lady’s kitchen on fire?

As he turned the blender on, the soup went flying across the kitchen counter.

James said: “This is what happens when I’ve got a director in my ear telling me I’ve got seven minutes, now I’ve got six minutes, now I’ve got five minutes.

James cleaned up the mess he made in the kitchen (Credit: ITV)

“Now I’ve got one minute apparently!”

Phil then joked: “Yeah but look how you’re using those minutes.”

After an advert break, James cleaned up his mess.

James was returning for a second cooking segment later in the show and Holly asked: “What are you making for us apart from a mess?”

He replied: “Whatever we’ve got left really. Supposed to be doing gravy.”

Phil quipped: “I can’t wait to be wearing it a little bit later on.”

