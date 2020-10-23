This Morning viewers were left divided over a male fashion segment today.

Alison Hammond guest edited Friday’s edition of the programme as she hosted alongside Dermot O’Leary.

And upon her request, fashion expert Gok Wan hosted a segment on men’s underwear.

Alison Hammond wanted a menswear fashion segment on today’s This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What happened in the fashion segment on This Morning?

Alison told Dermot: “I am in charge and I haven’t forgotten about you. I’ve got Gok, he’s got the best picks in men’s fashion.”

Gok said: “[Alison’s] selfless. She’s done this for you Dermot. Today, we’re talking about menswear.”

Alison added: “I didn’t want it all to be about me!”

Love Island’s Chris took part in the item (Credit: ITV)

Gok continued: “Alison’s also chosen the models…” as Love Island star Jack Fowler appeared on screen.

He was sporting a pair of boxers as he showed off his ripped bod.

Gok said: “He’s modelling underwear! Dermot’s face…”

Dermot said: “For the love of God.”

Gok Wan hosted the fashion item on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Gok explained: “Our Love Island boys are joining us on the request of Alison Hammond.”

Alison said: “You look great Jack, well done!” to which Dermot said: “No objectification at all people!”

Meanwhile, fellow Love Island stars Chris Taylor and Michael Griffiths appeared on the show to pose in underwear.

As the camera zoomed in on Chris’ boxers, Dermot said: “Oh come on man!”

Viewers were divided over the segment (Credit: ITV)

Gok then revealed a special pair of boxers, saying: “These are a micro skin underwear and they look like a regular trunk.

“But these actually have a pouch inside with a cavity. What it does is separates your genitalia so you put one part through the hole and the other part stays in.

“These are, they say, a zero per cent sweat,” as Alison was seen giggling.

Dermot O’Leary couldn’t believe what he was seeing (Credit: ITV)

What did This Morning viewers say?

Many people loved the light-hearted segment.

One person said: “Anyone else living for this underwear segment on #ThisMorning?”

Another wrote: “I am loving today’s show!! @AlisonHammond – what a legend!!

“That underwear section – @radioleary face – what a picture.”

Anyone else living for this underwear segment on #ThisMorning? 🤣 — Michelle (@MichelleLisaL) October 23, 2020

@thismorning I am loving today’s show!! @AlisonHammond – what a legend!! 🤣😂 that underwear section – @radioleary face – what a picture 😂🤣 #thismorning — Rachel McKeever (@MissRMcKeever) October 23, 2020

Liked the underwear section on #thismorning #alisonedition with the love island boys 😍 pic.twitter.com/gVDGOVvro6 — Paul (@wrizzly) October 23, 2020

However, others weren’t impressed with the segment.

One tweeted: “The one time they do men’s ‘fashion’ and they do underwear! What a joke!”

Another added: “This would not be allowed with women’s underwear. Can we stop with the double standards?”

The one time they do men’s ‘fashion’ and they do underwear! What a joke! 🙄 #ThisMorning — JOE (@JOEMS2020) October 23, 2020

This would not be allowed with women's underwear. Can we stop with the double standards? #ThisMorning — Tina Teapot (@realTinaTeapot) October 23, 2020

#thismorning The one time they do a "men's fashion" segment, it's all just boxers…now think about this, if the roles were reversed and they got a bunch of women stood modeling just underwear for a "woman's fashion" segment there would be absolute uproar. Disappointed tbf — Cam Harvey (@CamHarvey2) October 23, 2020

