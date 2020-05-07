This Morning viewers divided over Lisa Snowdon's daring dress

Viewers of This Morning have criticised Lisa Snowdon for her outfit choice on today's show.

The presenter was on the daytime show to reveal her "best budget buys" from her conservatory for the fashion segment.

However, viewers were distracted by Lisa's own outfit which was rather daring.

This Morning viewers weren't impressed with Lisa Snowdon's outfit (Credit: ITV)

Lisa was wearing a low-cut summery floral dress.

Some viewers weren't impressed with Lisa's outfit and said it was a bit "revealing" for daytime TV.

What did fans say?

One person said on Twitter: "Good grief I don't think anyone will be looking at Lisa's plants."

Another wrote: "Lisa's breasts were nearly popping out there..."

Lisa Snowdon wore a summery floral dress (Credit: ITV)

A third added: "Lisa’s dress is a bit revealing for This Morning."

Meanwhile, others loved the dress and complimented Lisa on Twitter.

One gushed: "@Lisa_Snowdon looked absolutely stunning on This Morning. I’d love to know where the dress is from. It was beautiful."

Lisa’s dress is a bit revealing for This Morning.

Another wrote: "@Lisa_Snowdon you look amazing [on] This Morning."

One said: "@Lisa_Snowdon hi, loved loved loved the dress you had on, on today's @thismorning."

Last month, viewers slammed the fashion segments as "useless" during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lisa revealed the best lockdown dresses for spring in a pre-recorded segment, which was filmed before the pandemic.

The presenter provided a series of dresses that viewers can order online.

However, many pointed out they wouldn't have anywhere to wear it and would be buying a dress to wear in the garden!

What did viewers say?

One person said on Twitter: "These fashion items are kinda useless in a time where let's face of it... we're mainly braless, careless and skint.

Some viewers called the fashion segments "useless" (Credit: ITV)

"Oh and possibly hairy legged."

Another wrote: "Here we go more overpriced dresses to sit around the house in! #ThisMorning."

A third tweeted: "Oh lovely. A new summer dress for me to wear whilst I’m washing-up during lockdown."

