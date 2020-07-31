This Morning: Dermot O'Leary leaves viewers divided as guest host

Dermot O'Learly hosted This Morning today and viewers were deeply divided.

The BBC Radio 2 and X Factor presenter, 47, held the fort today (Friday, July 31) with Rochelle Humes, 31.

They stood in for Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, who have been presenting all week while regulars Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby enjoy a break.

This Morning guest host Dermot O'Leary divided viewers (Credit: ITV)

What did This Morning viewers think of Dermot O'Leary?

On Twitter, there was little agreement over Dermot as a presenter on the popular ITV programme.

While pregnant Rochelle is normally a hit with fans of the daytime TV show, it seems some thought Dermot should "stick to his day job" outside of This Morning.

Some claimed they had had enough after watching for just 15 minutes, while some thought the presenting duo were set to 'sink' from the get-go.

Some want him to replace Schofe (Credit: ITV)

One viewer wrote on Twitter: "#ThisMorning Rochelle and Dermot O'Dreary hosting. Never thought going for a jog would be so appealing. 15 minutes in and had enough of them."

Dermot every morning please!

Another wrote: "Three minutes into #ThisMorning and Dermot and Roche' are already approaching that iceberg."

A third said: "Dermot, you ain't made to be a #thismorning presenter. Stick to the day job!"

Dermot 'every morning'

However, others heaped praise on Dermot and seemed really pleased to have him back on their screens.

Some suggested he should be on the programme "every morning". Others even called for him to replace Phil and become Holly's new co-host.

"Dermot every morning please! #ThisMorning," tweeted one fan.

"Bring Dermot in instead of Smugfield!" wrote another. "Get rid of Smug! #ThisMorning."

"Oh hi, Dermot," someone wrote simply, alongside a smiling emoji.

"What a lovely surprise when I saw Dermot would be joining Rachelle on this morning," said another who was pleased with the switch-up. "You make a great team."

