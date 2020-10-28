This Morning viewers were left divided today when they noticed a Christmas tree on set.

Hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield presented the programme as normal on Wednesday.

However, there was one big change to the set as a Christmas tree stood behind them.

Some This Morning viewers weren’t impressed with a Christmas tree on set (Credit: ITV)

Holly and Phil opened the show by testing out some of the toys tipped to be hot this Christmas.

As the pair tested out two Laser Battle Hunters Vehicles, Holly told viewers: “These feature in the Toy Retailers Association’s dream toys of Christmas list revealed today.

Can we please just enjoy Halloween & sparklers first?

“I can confirm they’re really good because Phil and I were meant to share that link and he hasn’t looked up once.”

Phil said: “I’m so sorry! I was playing. They are really good!”

Holly and Phil looked at the top Christmas toys this year (Credit: ITV)

What did This Morning viewers say about the Christmas tree?

Viewers were divided over the segment, with some saying it was too early for the Christmas tree to be up.

One person said on Twitter: “I mean, I’m all for the Christmas shnizzle & enjoying the build up…

“But can we please just enjoy Halloween & sparklers first.”

I mean, I’m all for the Christmas shnizzle & enjoying the build up… but @thismorning can we please just enjoy Halloween & sparklers first 🎃🍁✨🔥🍂 #takethetreedown #ThisMorning 🙄🤦🏻‍♀️ — Julie (@freckles_79) October 28, 2020

“Why is there a Christmas tree up?”

Another wrote: “Oh, oh Jesus, no! Is that a Christmas tree I see on set?!”

A third added: “Why is there a Christmas tree up?”

A fourth tweeted: “Christmas tree… not even bonfire night yet!”

Good moaning – oh, oh Jesus, no! Is that a Christmas tree I see on set?! 😱 🎄 #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/M5UKPgYlS4 — Steve Lowe (@SenorApple2014) October 28, 2020

Why is there a Christmas tree up? #ThisMorning — Christopher 🇬🇧🇩🇪 (@Christopher_T41) October 28, 2020

However, others loved seeing the set decorated.

One wrote: “I’m not normally one to agree with putting up Christmas decorations in October, but after this total disaster of a year – it’s totally justified.”

Another exclaimed: “Yay #thismorning have their Christmas tree up.”

Read more: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize

However, later in the show, the Christmas tree had been taken down and replaced with Halloween decor.

Elsewhere in the show, Holly and Phil announced their own Halloween Pumpkin Trail.

Holly recently said on Instagram: “So trick or treating isn’t going to be the same this year.

“However @thismorning want you to be part or our Pumpkin Trail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Oct 27, 2020 at 8:52am PDT

“Go to the @thismorning app and print out this picture, put it in your window and then individual households can dress up, walk around their neighbourhood spotting the pumpkins…

“Every time the kids spot one, mum dad or caregiver then gives the kids a treat from their own stash… LOVE THIS IDEA!”

Do you think it’s too soon to have a Christmas tree up? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.