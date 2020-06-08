This Morning viewers divided as boss threatens to sack his furloughed staff who refuse to come back to work

This Morning viewers were left divided by Pimlico Plumbers boss Charlie Mullins who said he would sack people he's furloughed who he believes are abusing the system.

Charlie joined Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield today (Monday, June 8), to talk about how he's fed up of some of his staff taking advantage.

He told the hosts: "The people that have to be on it, of course they've got to be on it, but clearly a lot people have abused it."

How will he prove it?

Holly asked him: "How are you going to prove that someone's abused the system? Because you've gone further to say if you feel like they have, you're going to sack them?"

Charlie Mullins made his stance pretty clear on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

"You say I'm going to sack them - they don't want to come back and we don't want them back, that's what I'm saying," Charlie replied.

"We're putting in all of the measures that we need to, we're doing our cleaning that we have to do, social distancing, we're laying on food for them, we're laying on parking for them, we gave them a bonus and they still felt they'd be better off.

"They're the same people that run out of the office within five minutes, the same people that went to the beach at the weekend and sit out in beer gardens drinking their beer. They're the same people."

Holly and Phil pressed hard for answers (Credit: ITV)

Phil presses for answers on This Morning

Phil pressed him: "Did you see your staff on the beach?"

Charlie said: "No, I wasn't on the beach, I was at work."

Phillip then wondered how he could know his employees were at the beach.

"They're that type of people, they're ringing up other workers and saying to them, 'I'm loving this, I'm out drinking, I'm with friends, I've gone to a barbecue'. This is the type of people that abuse the system."

Charlie then went on to say when businesses can bring back employees part-time in July he is happy to bring back the ones who want to return on that basis.

"What I'm saying is we don't want the people back who abused the system and don't want to be at work."

Charlie revealed many of his employees had thanked him for his generosity (Credit: ITV)

Transport issues

When Phil questioned how people would get to work and whether he expected them to use public transport, Charlie insisted: "If it's too difficult for them to come in, I accept that. If they have to stay at home, they have to stay at home, but I'm just saying it's the ones that have abused the system shouldn't be allowed to do it.

"I'm not asking them to go to work on public transport," he said before adding, "A lot of them live locally, a lot of them could have got in."

Phil concluded by clarifying: "What you're saying is if you're watching this and you're on furlough and you're lazy, don't expect to have a job to come back to?"

"Yeah, I'll agree with you on that," Charlie said. "The people that have to be on it, have to be on it, the people that are taking mick out of it, should not be on it."

Charlie's appearance certainly divided viewers. There were those who were outraged by his comments.

This Morning viewers appalled

What an utter tool Charlie is on #ThisMorning It's obvious hearing his utter contempt for his workforce why they jumped at furlough. He'd make a good #BritishAirways manager. I'm guessing @PimlicoPlumbers phones may be a little quieter after that performance. Ouch. pic.twitter.com/Ap71koLj3j — Beverly Macca CBA (@BeverlyMacca1) June 8, 2020

Seems to be accusing some of his staff without any evidence! #ThisMorning — Gaz (@shabbagaz84) June 8, 2020

#ThisMorning What is this guys problem? We are in a pandemic. How can you scam furlough... — Akua Namano (@AkuaNamano) June 8, 2020

And the winner of worst employer of the century goes to...#ThisMorning — Nathan (@tweetsbynath) June 8, 2020

How can anyone abuse the furlough system? Health issues or not, there is a deadly virus going around that can take anyone's life. If Charlie Mullins was my employer, I would hand in my notice. Bloody arrogant and ignorant man. #ThisMorning — Jodi (@Jodi_Rushworth) June 8, 2020

Idiot on #ThisMorning saying he will sack employers who “abuse” the furlough scheme 😡😡 — Hannah McGahan *Stay at home, DON’T BE A DICK* (@HanSparkle86) June 8, 2020

‘These type of people” how horrible to stigmatise ppl who had to go on furlough during a pandemic. He can’t prove anything, just all speculation and prejudice against workers. #ThisMorning — pami kaur (@princesspkh) June 8, 2020

#ThisMorning NO EVIDENCE to any of his claims. "these people" really values his staff and people — teachingparks (@teachingparks) June 8, 2020

Why furlough in the first place?

Some questioned why Charlie furloughed them in the first place if he felt it was necessary.

@PimlicoPlumbers #thismorning Why did you choose to put your staff on furlough in the first place if you’re an essential business? That wasn’t what furlough was for! I guess it’s so you didn’t have to pay their wages and could let the tax payer pay it instead? Naughty naughty — Stacey Madden (@StaceySixx) June 8, 2020

#ThisMorning. Did I miss something, (only saw half the interview) but it's only the employer who can furlough their staff, so what's Charlie gripe when he's the one who's furloughed them in the first place? And why furlough those working in essential services? — Jackie G (@Jackie88695388) June 8, 2020

Boss of Pimlico Plumbers on #ThisMorning giving out to his employees on national tele saying they are abusing furlough and not wanting to come back. Errr, you’re the boss, you had to request them to go on furlough and you can call them back...absolute tool! — rachel (@Rachbythesea) June 8, 2020

So why did he furlough them if they dont need to be on it 🤷🏼‍♀️ #ThisMorning — 💙 Louise 💙 (@Ls2787) June 8, 2020

Many felt he had a point

There were plenty of This Morning viewers who though Charlie had a point and people have been abusing the scheme.

Agree with Charlie Mullins of @PimlicoPlumbers that people are abusing the furlough scheme. I know of many furloughed people who have been flouting lockdown rules & not social distancing but wont/don’t want to work. Where’s your damn work ethic? #ThisMorning — Megan Harrison (@megxnrhianna) June 8, 2020

@charliemullins You were bang on with your comments on #thismorning. Same with parents not allowing children back to school. Yet you can bet your life some were on the crowded beaches. Some peoples use any excuse not to get back to normality. You had valid point — Vincent Stables (@VinceinPreston) June 8, 2020

Give him a break Phil, you can see what he is saying, and that his employees are taking advantage #ThisMorning — Suz. Angelow (@AngelowSuz) June 8, 2020

I think he has a point. Don’t understand why everyone is against him. #ThisMorning — CD13 (@CD13092) June 8, 2020

This Morning airs weekdays at 10 am on ITV.

