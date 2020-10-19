This Morning viewers are sick to the back teeth of coronavirus segments.

Indeed, some who watch the flagship ITV show wish it would stay away from mentioning the killer virus at all.

And while no one wants to be enduring this global pandemic, it seems there are TV fans who want to escape it while watching the box.

Monday’s show had already started badly for some of those observing at home.

This Morning will be presented by Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes this week (Credit: ITV)

Many were left divided by seeing Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on their screens.

The presenting duo are stepping in for regular hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby this week.

We need some good news.

Phillip and Holly are taking a break during the half-term.

Nonetheless, some viewers were delighted to see Eamonn and Ruth on the sofa.

Meanwhile, others were complaining about the coronavirus coverage.

Ruth is a TV treasure, even if not everyone was delighted to see her and Eamonn today (Credit: ITV)

Is there too much coronavirus coverage on This Morning?

“Sick to the back teeth hearing about this virus every single [blank] day #ThisMorning,” complained one person.

They also added several tired face emojis to their tweet.

Another person echoed that thought.

They wrote: “I’m beginning to be sick of COVID. They are about 7 months into it. Not been in a shop for 7 months. #ThisMorning.”

Another person despaired: “We need some good news because it’s just constant doom #ThisMorning.”

And yet another viewer fumed: “PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE CAN WE HAVE SOMETHING DIFFERENT FROM COVID!!

“There ARE other things going on in the world FFS!! #ThisMorning.”

Is there ‘too much’ coronavirus coverage on TV? (Credit: ITV)

While someone else pleaded: “Can you not do just one show without mentioning COVID-19? #ThisMorning.”

Other viewers who were taking in what was on the TV in front of them expressed doubt about what the future holds.

One person reflected: “I don’t believe a word that comes out of the Govt’s mouth about the COVID vaccine. Their track record speaks volumes so why would it change now? #ThisMorning.”

This Morning airs on ITV on weekdays from 10.30am.

