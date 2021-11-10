This Morning viewers demand Phillip Schofield ‘stop’ as grieving mother sobs on show

This Morning viewers were left heartbroken as Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby spoke to a grieving mother.

On today’s show (November 10), the presenters opened the phone line to viewers during their regular advice segment with Deidre Sanders.

The agony aunt had asked for viewers to come forward with their problems, before Sarah bravely picked up the phone.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby spoke to Sarah on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

This Morning: Philip Schofield speaks to viewer

Holly explained that Sarah was having an incredibly hard time after losing her son.

The viewer suddenly lost her son on Christmas Eve last year.

Before speaking to the presenters, Sarah could be heard crying on the end of the phone.

Holly told her: “We’re all really sorry for your loss. It’s not the right order to lose a child and 37 is so young.”

Deidre added: “It’s heartbreaking and I’m really sorry. It’s awful in the run up to Christmas.

“It’s not something you should expect us to move on from or sweep away.”

Deidre joined Holly and Phillip in the studio (Credit: ITV)

Deidre advised for Sarah to get in touch with grief organisation The Compassionate Friends.

Phillip then asked: “You were obviously very close Sarah, and what sort of guy was he? What was he like?”

Clearly emotional, Sarah responded: “Oh gosh, he was funny, caring and he was a real family man.”

Phillip added: “What would he say to you if he knew you were in this pit of despair? I know it doesn’t help, but what would his words be to you?”

Sarah managed to compose herself as she answered Phil.

However, the guest continued to cry throughout the rest of the phone call.

How did This Morning react to Sarah’s call?

Viewers rushed to Twitter to comment on the emotional phone in.

One said: “I think poor Sarah must be so desperate to phone in #ThisMorning.”

A second tweeted: “Sometimes with grief, especially with long term grief, it definitely helps to talk to someone. I say this from experience. I wish Sarah well.”

A third added: “Aww poor Sarah I’m nearly in tears here #thismorning.”

Phil stop!

However, others took issue with Phillip and Deidre’s advice.

“They are actually torturing this poor woman now. STOP FFS!! #ThisMorning,” one complained.

A second wrote: “Oh Phil stop asking what he was like. She can’t talk she’s in bits #ThisMorning.”

Another stated: “Phil stop. You’re not a mental health professional. It really annoys me when they do this. #ThisMorning.”

“I feel so heartbroken for Sarah,” a fourth said, adding: “The fact she lost her child at Xmas and the fact that Deidre, Phil and Holly are only making the pain even worse.”

A fifth penned: “Clearly it doesn’t help, Phil #ThisMorning.”

Meanwhile, some urged Sarah to seek help privately.

One tweeted: “This poor lady needs someone to talk to privately, not on air #ThisMorning.”

Another penned: “ThisMorning Why are they putting this poor woman through a live TV ordeal just for views?”

A third posted: “Sarah, ‘I’ve lost my child on Christmas Day last year’ This Morning producer, ‘Keep her sobbing instead of talking to her off air.’ Shameful #ThisMorning.”

