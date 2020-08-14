This Morning viewers were thrilled as Rochelle Humes and Alison Hammond took over hosting duties today.

The pair teamed up to present Friday’s programme (August 14) and promised a “feel good” show.

At the start, Rochelle said: “Hello and welcome to your Friday’s This Morning.

Alison Hammond joined Rochelle Humes on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

“Now I’ve had such a good few weeks, I’ve been paired with Ore [Oduba], Dermot [O’Leary]. But today, they’ve decided to give me a new partner in crime.

“Now if you know this partner in crime, she’s shy, retiring and usually never wants anyone to make a fuss.

“It’s only Alison Hammond!”

Alison then burst through the doors as Sisters Are Doin’ It for Themselves played.

Rochelle and Alison haven’t hosted This Morning together before (Credit: ITV)

Alison said: “I’m here babs! Hi everyone, how you doing? I’m on the show.”

As she sat down alongside Rochelle, Alison added: “I am quite shy and retiring though.”

This is so exciting! Two ladies on the telly.

Rochelle said: “I’ve never met a shyer woman than you. This is so exciting! Two ladies on the telly.”

Alison said: “Isn’t this good!” to which Rochelle added: “I like this. We’ve had fun already today.”

Viewers were thrilled to have Rochelle and Alison hosting together.

This Morning viewers loved having Rochelle and Alison on the show (Credit: ITV)

What did This Morning viewers say?

One person said on Twitter: “Rochelle and Alison Hammond presenting #ThisMorning has put me in the best mood. LOVE to see it.”

Another wrote: “I’m so happy that Alison is presenting with Rochelle today. I’ve been waiting for her to present the show for ages!”

A third added: “I love Alison and Rochelle presenting together. They are amazing please can this happen every day thank you.”

On Thursday, Rochelle expressed her excitement over presenting with Alison.

What did Rochelle Humes say about teaming up with Alison Hammond?

She said: “I’m soooo looking forward to this…” alongside a video of the pair on the show.

Meanwhile, on Friday morning, Alison wrote on Instagram: “Good morning!!!

“Up bright and early for a feel good Friday at @thismorning hope you can join me and @rochellehumes for some.”

