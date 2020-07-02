This Morning viewers complain about Phillip Schofield's interview with Lady Colin Campbell to Ofcom

Phillip Schofield is facing Ofcom complaints about his interview with Lady Colin Campbell on This Morning.

Schofe had a row with the royal author about her new book.

It's a tell-all book about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - and Phillip didn't like the sound of it at all.

Phillip Schofield told Lady Colin Campbell her book was "tawdry" (Credit: ITV)

'Tawdry and undignified'

In the interview last month, Schofe kicked things off in confrontational style.

He asked Lady Colin Campbell if she thought it was "tawdry and undignified" to write a book about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as a member of the aristocracy herself.

She was not impressed.

Lady C replied: "There's nothing tawdry and undignified on the truth and our history in the making.

"Harry and Meghan's story is history in the making."

Defending her decision not to ask the couple for their input, she said: "Usually it's very bad to have input from the person.

"That's because they skew the narrative in their favour."

Meghan and Harry: The Real Story came out in January (Credit: Splash News)

Ignorant

Schofe went on to say he would be surprised if anyone from Royal circles would talk to her.

Lady C has previously written a book about Princess Diana.

"It's history in the making," she replied to Schofe. "That shows how ignorant you are if I may point out.

"My Diana biography was named the most believable by People Magazine and had it not been for that biography, Diana would have thrown Prince Charles to the wolves."

But it seems his blunt approach offended some.

Ofcom received 15 complaints about the show.

An Ofcom spokesman told The Sun Online: "The complaints related to Phillip being rude to Lady C."

Lady C called Schofe 'ignorant' (Credit: ITV)

Big ambitions

In the peculiar interview, Lady C had claimed that Meghan wants to "run for President" of the United States.

She made the claim in her book - Meghan and Harry: The Real Story - that Meghan orchestrated their move to the United States to launch her political career.

During the interview, Lady C insisted Meghan told people that's what she intends to do.

When signing off the interview, Phillip ended with: "It's been fascinating, if a little patronising. Thank you for joining us today."

Entertainment Daily has contacted This Morning for comment.

