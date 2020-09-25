This Morning viewers were left very confused on Friday when Father Christmas made a surprise appearance.

Despite it only being September, Santa appeared in his red suit to warn Brits about Christmas 2020.

Speaking to Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, he addressed social distancing this Christmas.

Father Christmas said: “The elves have had to do social distancing.

Father Christmas warned Christmas may be different for children this year on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What did Father Christmas say on This Morning?

“So things are taking a little bit longer. But they’ve all got their ‘santa-tiser’ to keep their hands nice and clean.

“But we are still on schedule. Things are still looking good on this end for Christmas.”

He later added he wasn’t sure if he’d be wearing a mask on Christmas Eve.

Santa continued: “Well this depends on what the world’s scientists advice is at the time.”

Eamonn seemed surprised by some of Father Christmas’ predictions (Credit: ITV)

He even advised: “As things are taking a little bit longer, your wish lists need to be a little bit shorter.

“So you might not get everything on your wish list. But it’s not because you’ve been naughty. It’s just making things safe for the elves.”

How did This Morning viewers react?

Viewers took to Twitter to share both their amazement and bewilderment at Father Christmas’ unusual advice.

One viewer complained: “They’ve drafted Father Christmas onto #ThisMorning now to warn the kids that Christmas might be a bit [bleep] and you’d be better off not having any ‘big wishes’ this year.”

Some viewers think it is far too early to be discussing Christmas (Credit: ITV)

Another viewer lamented: “@thismorning talking to ‘Father Christmas’ in Lapland about social distancing and whether he will have to wear a mask whilst delivering presents! 2020 really is cancelled! #ThisMorning.”

Whereas a third viewer vented: “#Thismorning The possibility of more restrictions being put in place, jobs losses and they are flogging Christmas in bloody September.”

And a fourth viewer hit out with: “Please can we not ask Father Christmas about bloody COVID-19 and wearing a mask? Just keep one thing normal please?! #ThisMorning.”

However, not everyone was cross at Santa’s interview.

Some even said it reminded them that they will still be able to enjoy Christmas this year.

One viewer argued: “Loving Christmas on the show today. Giving me ideas for Christmas Day.

“Doesn’t matter about the presents, it’s about the love and that everyone is well. Especially this year.”

Meanwhile, a further viewer praised: “Nice to see Father Christmas on #ThisMorning today. I’ve already started preparing! #Christmas is my favourite time of year.”

What did you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.