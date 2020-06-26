The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Friday 26th June 2020
This Morning viewers baffled by Eamonn Holmes' trainers

He wears them most weeks

By Carena Crawford
Tags: Eamonn Holmes, Ruth Langsford, This Morning

This Morning viewers have questioned Eamonn Holmes' choice of footwear on today's show.

Eamonn and co-host and wife Ruth Langsford are usually seen sitting behind a desk at the moment as they talk to guests via video link.

But when they came out from behind the table firstly to host Spin To Win and then when they were sitting on the sofa on Friday (June 26) Eamonn's shoes were on full display.

He was wearing dark-coloured trainers with a white rim with his smart suit.

Eamonn Holmes was wearing trainer-like shoes on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What did people at home say?

Those watching at home were immediately taken with his footwear. Many wondered why he was wearing trainers with a suit, other suggested they looked comfy!

"Have they put Eamonn Holmes in trainers?" queried one.

Another asked: "Does Eamonn own a proper pair of shoes? Those daps look daft with that suit (which is too big for him anyway...)"

"What's with Eamonn's shoes?" said a third.

A fourth added: "What has he got on his feet?"

Meanwhile, someone else said: "Eamonn Holmes's shoes look comfy."

Does Eamonn Holmes usually wear trainers to present This Morning?

In fact, Eamonn wears similar footwear most weeks and has done since his hip operation.

Eamonn underwent a double hip operation in 2016.

The host has previously addressed a viewer who pointed out he was wearing trainers with a suit.

He replied: "And...? Incidentally, they are not trainers - they are Jimmy Choos."

What else happened on This Morning today?

Eamonn Holmes gave Ruth Langsford some tinned goods on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Ruth and Eamonn are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary today.

As guests all wished them a happy anniversary, the show shared a picture of the couple sharing their first dance.

Eamonn also presented Ruth with her present: a picnic hamper of tinned goods.

Tin is the traditional gift given between married couples on their 10th wedding anniversary. The other gift he could have gone for was diamonds!

Ruth joked she would hunt for the diamond at the bottom of the picnic hamper.

This Morning continues every weekday at 10am on ITV.

