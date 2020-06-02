This Morning viewers astonished as show reveals shoppers queued for THREE hours at IKEA

This Morning viewers were left in shock on Tuesday by the queues for IKEA.

The show was discussing the news of the day and talk turned to the reopening of the Swedish furniture superstore.

This Morning discussed Ikea's crazy queues (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield revealed that customers had queued for THREE HOURS at some of the 19 stores that were reopening to get inside.

No meatballs!

IKEA had warned a number of changes would be in place, including limited amounts of people in the shop at any one time. The store is also only allowing one adult and child per household.

In addition, Holly pointed out these people wouldn't even get Ikea's famous meatballs at the end of their shopping trip!

Some people arrived at 5am to queue before the stores opened at 9am.

The Morning's View guests were shocked at the queues (Credit: ITV)

This Morning's guests Nick Ferrari and Nicola Thorpe were certainly both shocked at the length of the queues.

Nick quipped he would only queue that long to exit, not to get in in the first place!

Meanwhile, viewers watching at home couldn't quite believe what they were seeing either as the show shared images of the huge queues.

The queues for IKEA are huge (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did This Morning viewers say about IKEA?

They expressed their shock on Twitter. One wrote: "Did you see that Ikea queue?!"

Another said: "The Ikea queues continue to amaze and astonish me - just don't get it."

"I can't believe that thousands of people queued for hours in the sun yesterday for the chance to shop inside an IKEA. Why?" a third said.

They added: "What is so important in IKEA that you really needed? This is shocking."

"Do they think they're at Alton Towers??" joked one more.

