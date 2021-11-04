Lisa Snowdon eco friendly fashion This Morning
TV

This Morning viewers all make same complaint as Lisa Snowdon hosts fashion segment

She hosted the segment from the This Morning forest

By Katy Brent
| Updated:

This Morning fans were left unhappy after Lisa Snowdon hosted a fashion segment on the ITV show today (Thursday November 4).

The presenter was in the This Morning forest showcasing some ‘sustainable fashion’ finds.

With the COP26 summit currently underway in Glasgow, it seems everyone is focusing on environmentally friendly alternatives.

Lisa Snowden This Morning fashion segment
This Morning viewers were stunned by the eye-watering price tags (Credit: ITV)

Lisa Snowdon on This Morning today

And Lisa was keen to show off some fashion finds which she’d sourced from second-hand shops and sites.

Unfortunately viewers didn’t think the eco-friendly fashion segment was particularly purse friendly.

Fans took to Twitter complaining that the outfits Lisa picked out were far too expensive and that the show is “out of touch” with its audience.

One disgruntled viewer tweeted: “First outfit – £328 Second outfit – £404 Third outfit – £412 Fourth outfit – £227.98 (the more ‘affordable’ one apparently) Total – £1,371.98. Whew chile, the rich ghetto. They’re taking the (BLEEP) out of our lives with these ‘investment’ pieces.”

Another said: “Surely they realise how far out of touch they are with the viewers. £185 for a dress, are you real!”

“I can’t afford to be sustainable by the looks of it,” tweeted someone else.

Lisa Snowden sustainable fashion This Morning
Fans all had the same complaint (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers say?

Another quipped: “Eco friendly clothes who the hell could afford those outfits lol. Also look like tree has been chopped down for the catwalk and gas fire going.”

“This fashion segment is just not relatable to anyone right now… too pricey,” said another.

Someone else pointed out that while the environment might benefit, her bank balance wouldn’t: “Not sustainable for my purse sadly.”

And another joked: “£220 for boots, who do you think is watching your show? Paris Hilton.”

Maybe This Morning should call on money expert Martin Lewis to take over the fashion slot.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s dress from today?

Elsewhere, fans rushed to compliment Holly Willoughby on the dress she wore to host today’s show.

She wore the gorgeous LK Bennett Mortimer dress in black and white floral.

The beautiful dress is made from a soft wool blend and flares out at the hem for an elegant look.

She shared a snap of herself in the gorgeous gown to Instagram just moments before going live on ITV.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the flawless outfit.

One person commented: “Love this outfit, you look so beautiful.”

Another fan wrote: “Always a joy to see.”

But at £362, the dress isn’t very purse friendly either.

