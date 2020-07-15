This Morning viewers all have the same complaint about Josie Gibson’s mask as she visits Disneyland Paris

Viewers of This Morning are all complaining about the way Josie Gibson wore a face mask today.

The presenter visited Disneyland Paris as the resort reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Josie was there to find out how "The Happiest Place On Earth" is ensuring the resort if safe to visit.

This Morning fans are complaining about the way Josie Gibson wore a face mask (Credit: ITV)

Josie also gave viewers a socially-distanced tour of the resort.

Josie told Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford that visitors are required to wear a mask.

She said: "All visitors are required to wear a face mask so I'm just going to put mine back on today.

"I was allowed to take it off to speak to you guys."

Josie then spoke to a couple of visitors, who were also wearing masks and were stood two metres apart.

Josie Gibson was at Disneyland Paris as the resort reopened (Credit: ITV)

However, viewers noticed Josie's mask was slipping down below her nose.

What did they say?

One person said on Twitter: "Think your mask is pointless Josie if it’s going to slip and it doesn’t bother you."

Another wrote: "Josie needs 'the idiots guide to wearing a mask.' What’s the point in wearing a mask when you’re not wearing it correctly."

A third added: "Glad to see that Josie is wearing her mask properly on #ThisMorning... not!

"She could definitely be interviewing with it on properly. Not a great look is it @thismorning."

Think your mask is pointless Josie if it’s going to slip & it doesn’t bother you #ThisMorning — CD13 (@CD13092) July 15, 2020

Josie needs “the idiots guide to wearing a mask”. What’s the point in wearing a mask when you’re not wearing it correctly. #ThisMorning — LynnesyPatterson (@Lynnesy1) July 15, 2020

Glad to see that Josie is wearing her mask properly on #ThisMorning 🙄 not! She could definitely be interviewing with it on properly. Not a great look is it @thismorning ? — Joddleberry 🦖🦔🐱 (@Joddleberry) July 15, 2020

A fourth tweeted: "Could have at least got Josie a mask that didn't keep falling off her nose."

Could have at least got Josie a mask that didn't keep falling off her nose #ThisMorning — Stephanie D (@Stepharrnee) July 15, 2020

Meanwhile, speaking about the resort's COVID measures, Josie said: "I've never ever felt safer.

"It's felt clean and everybody is keeping their distance. It does really feel safe."

